Why Jammu And Kashmir Needs Sociology More Than Ever

By Faizan Ashraf

We live in a world where everything moves fast. Opinions arrive before facts, and headlines often crowd out history.

In Jammu and Kashmir, where life is layered with struggle, hope, and constant change, that speed can blur what really matters. That's where sociology comes in.

Sociology isn't just an academic subject tucked away in university departments. It's a way of seeing. A way of asking questions that many avoid.

Why do some communities remain poor while others progress? Why do youth turn to drugs? Why do schools fail some and uplift others?

These aren't just personal tragedies-they're social patterns. And to understand them, we need to look deeper.

Jammu and Kashmir has always demanded that kind of deeper thinking. The region has been shaped by long years of political conflict, social tension, economic uncertainty, and cultural shifts. Every few years, the landscape seems to change: new laws, new leadership, new headlines.

But the underlying questions remain. Who benefits? Who gets left behind? Who decides what progress means?

Sociology helps us trace the invisible lines that connect people's private lives to public issues. It looks at how institutions like education, religion, media, family, and government shape our choices and limit them. It helps us move from asking,“What's wrong with that person?” to“What happened to their world?”

Take, for example, the growing issue of drug addiction in Kashmir. It's easy to blame individuals. But sociology shows how addiction links to unemployment, lack of purpose, mental trauma, peer pressure, and social breakdown.

Gender-based violence isn't just about one man and one woman. It ties to patriarchy, silence, lack of support, and deeply rooted norms.

School dropout rates are not just about bad students or teachers. They often reflect income inequality, caste bias, inaccessible education, and shifting family expectations.

Anthony Giddens, a well-known sociologist, said society is more than the sum of its parts. What he meant was: to truly understand people's lives, you have to understand the systems around them. You can't separate a girl's dreams from the village she lives in, the expectations her family places on her, or the stories her society tells about success and shame.

In Jammu and Kashmir, sociology gives us the tools to name these connections. It helps explain why the same problems-violence, inequality, unemployment-keep returning despite programs, policies, and promises.

It helps us see how caste, class, gender, religion, and power intersect in real life, not just in textbooks. And it urges us to listen, to those who are often ignored.

Sociology doesn't stop at pointing out what's wrong. It helps us imagine what could be better. It supports dialogue across difference, builds empathy, and encourages change that begins with understanding. In a place like Kashmir, where trust is fragile and stories often go unheard, that matters.

When young people study sociology, they don't just memorize facts. They learn how to think. They learn to ask: Why is this happening? Who gains? Who suffers? What might be done differently? That mindset-critical, curious, compassionate-is what the region needs more of.

Sociology also teaches us to recognize what's working. The strength of extended families. The resilience of displaced communities. The cultural values that hold people together. The everyday kindness that still exists, even in difficult times.

Jammu and Kashmir stands at a crossroads. The choices made today will shape its future for decades. To make the right choices, we need more than numbers and plans. We need insight. We need voices that understand the history behind the headlines and the people behind the problems.

Sociology is not a luxury. It's not only for professors or policymakers. It's for anyone who wants to understand their place in a changing world.

And it's especially for those who want to turn understanding into action.

The writer is a Research Scholar in Sociology at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). He can be reached at [email protected]