Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3236891 KUWAIT -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomes the UN General Assembly resolution on UN-GCC cooperation.
3236808 DOHA -- Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani awards Al-Wajbah Medal to Kuwaiti Ambassador to Qatar Khaled Al-Mutairi.
3236877 CAIRO -- Egypt announces gradual return of mega container ships to Suez Canal after a one-year halt prompted by regional tensions.
3236863 GAZA -- Israeli occupation forces kill 144 Palestinians and injure 560 others in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours.
3236773 TEHRAN - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps use the first generation of Fatah missiles in the conflict with the Israeli occupation regime. (end)
