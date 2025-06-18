Iran-Israel Conflict: 'We Are In The Middle Of Something Terrible,' Says Donald Trump
Trump expressed regret over the missed deal, and said,“They should have made the deal. I had a great deal for them. We talked about it for 60 days, and in the end, they decided not to do it, and now they wish they had. It's late to meet, but they want to, and they want to come to the White House. I may do that... Anything could happen...”
He added,“I have a meeting in the war room in a while. We are in the midst of something terrible. I hate to see so much death and destruction.”
Trump noted, "I have ideas as to what I could do, but they are not final. I like to finalise one second before it's due. Things change. Especially with war..."
(This is a developing story)
(With inputs from ANI)
