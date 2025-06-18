Plume Doubles Down On New York City As Home For Real-World Asset Innovation

Following Genesis Mainnet, Plume announces new NYC office in the iconic Empire State Building

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume, the first full-stack Real World Asset (RWA) blockchain, today announced its New York City headquarters in the iconic Empire State Building. The move reinforces Plume's commitment to driving institutional adoption of tokenized assets from the epicenter of global finance.

The headquarters follows Plume's Genesis mainnet launch and positions the company at the intersection of traditional capital markets, regulatory policy, and blockchain innovation as tokenization accelerates across U.S. Treasuries, private credit, and real estate.

Plume has been actively engaged with the SEC's newly formed Crypto Task Force, led by Commissioner Hester Peirce, as well as the U.S. Treasury, participating in discussions around developing clear regulatory frameworks for tokenized assets.

"As the regulatory and innovation climate in the U.S. shifts, we see an opportunity to help bridge traditional asset markets with the open, composable architecture of DeFi, and there's no better place to do that than New York," commented Teddy Pornprinya, Co-Founder of Plume. "Our continued investment in New York reflects our conviction that the next evolution of finance will be both institutionally credible and natively decentralized."

Plume's choice of the Empire State Building was inspired by a history of innovation and challenging convention. When the Art Deco landmark opened in 1931, it embodied American ambition and the power of innovation during challenging times. Today, as the building that once defined New York's skyline houses blockchain pioneers, it represents the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets.

"From this iconic building that once redefined New York's skyline, we're working to redefine how the world accesses and interacts with real world assets," said Chris Yin, Co-Founder of Plume. "It's fitting that the next generation of financial infrastructure is being built from a place that has long symbolized American leadership in innovation."

The NYC headquarters house Plume's growing U.S. team, and serve as a collaboration hub for partners, institutional clients, and regulators, as the company scales its RWAfi ecosystem. With over 200 projects building on Plume's platform and improving regulatory clarity around digital assets, the company is positioned to capture the multi-trillion dollar opportunity in asset tokenization.

About Plume

Plume is the first full-stack RWA Chain and ecosystem purpose-built for RWAfi, enabling the rapid adoption and demand-driven integration of real world assets. With 200+ projects building on the network, Plume offers a composable, EVM-compatible environment for onboarding and managing diverse real world assets. Coupled with an end-to-end tokenization engine and a network of financial infrastructure partners, Plume simplifies asset onboarding and enables seamless DeFi integration for RWAs so anyone can tokenize real world assets, distribute them globally, and make them useful for native crypto users.

