Texture Paint Market Size Worth USD 17.84 Billion By 2032 CAGR Of 4.6% Driven By Aesthetic Wall Trends

The Global Texture Paint Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 13.02 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 17.84 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% from 2025 to 2032. Our market report underscores how enhanced consumer spending on residential remodeling (up 8.2% in 2024) and rising infrastructure investments (projected at USD 4.5 trillion for 2025) are propelling market size and market revenue growth through 2032. This forecast highlights sustained expansion underpinned by demand for textured finishes in hospitality, healthcare, and retail segments, reinforcing robust market opportunities and investment potential. Consequently, the Texture Paint Market is positioned to deliver consistent returns, with rising urbanization rates and regulatory incentives for low-VOC coatings further amplifying revenue potential across key geographies. This market forecast underscores high upside potential in emerging economies, where GDP growth correlates strongly with texture coating uptake. This outlook serves as a definitive market report reference for stakeholders assessing competitive landscape, market scope, and regional dynamics through 2032.

Request Sample Copy of this Report (Use Corporate eMail ID to Get Higher Priority) at :

Industry Overview

The global texture paint industry sits at the intersection of construction and decorative coatings, comprising major market players serving residential, commercial, and industrial segments with specialized formulations. Recent market analysis indicates that texture coatings account for approximately 12% industry share of the USD 200 + billion global decorative paint industry, reflecting significant business growth and industry trends toward premium finishes. Building on recent market research and insights, this blog delves into market size, market forecast, growth drivers, market opportunities, market challenges, and actionable insights tailored for experts navigating the Texture Paint Market.

Key takeaways:

Region:

- North America: Mature construction markets driving demand for decorative texture coatings in residential renovations.

- Europe: Regulatory incentives for low-VOC formulations accelerating eco-friendly texture paint adoption.

- Asia Pacific: Rapid urbanization and infrastructure projects underpin robust growth in texture coatings.

- Latin America: Increasing disposable income fueling commercial and residential painting activities.

- Middle East: Oil-driven investment in hospitality and retail segments boosting premium finish requirements.

- Africa: Infrastructure development and rising DIY culture spurring incremental texture paint demand.

Segments (market segmentation and market segments):

By Type: Acrylic-based, oil-based, water-based - each offering specific performance in moisture resistance and surface adherence (e.g., bathroom accent walls).

By Application: Interior (feature walls, accent finishes), exterior (façade texturing, weather-resistant coatings).

By End-Use Industry: Residential, commercial, industrial - use cases include hospitality interior design, warehouse anti-slip finishes, and retail store aesthetic upgrades.

Market Growth Factors:

According to our market report, key drivers include:

- Construction Spending Surge: Global construction expenditure reached USD 12.4 trillion in 2024, driving texture paint market growth as decorative coatings share expanded by 5.3% year-on-year.

- DIY Renovation Boom: DIY project rates increased 9% in North America during 2024, elevating demand for user-friendly texture paint formulations and enhancing market drivers for personalized interior finishes.

- Regulatory Push for Low-VOC: Implementation of stringent VOC norms in Europe and North America reduced solvent-based texture paint production by 14% in 2024, catalyzing growth of water-based alternatives and fostering sustainable business growth. This dynamic environment informs market growth strategies centered on advanced eco-formulations and strategic geographic expansion.

Purchase Now Up to 25% Discount on This Premium Report @

Market Trends:

- Eco-Friendly Formulations: The Texture Paint Market trends reveal that low-VOC water-based texture coatings accounted for 38% of total volume in 2024, rising from 30% in 2022.

- Smart Texture Innovations: Adoption of nano-structured additives increased by 22% globally in 2024, enhancing surface resilience and enabling self-cleaning functionality in high-traffic environments.

- Digital Color Customization: Digital tinting and color-matching solutions saw a 15% uptake among professional applicators in 2025, streamlining on-site texture paint adjustments and reducing waste.

- Modular Application Systems: Prefabricated texture panels grew 18% in shipments in 2024, reflecting a trend toward off-site component integration in commercial construction.

Moreover, market restraints such as regulatory limitations on certain additives and elevated raw material costs pose hurdles for product development.

Actionable Insights:

- Production Capacity: Global texture paint production capacity reached 4.2 million tons in 2024, up 5.1% year-on-year, enabling supply-side scaling to meet rising infrastructure demands.

- Pricing Indicators: Average ex-factory price of texture coatings held steady at USD 17.50 per liter in Q3 2024, supporting stable market revenue projections.

- Export Flows: Asia Pacific emerged as the largest exporter in 2024, shipping 1.3 million tons to Europe and North America combined, reinforcing trade-driven market size growth.

- Import Dynamics: Europe increased texture paint imports by 8.4% in 2024, largely sourced from APAC, highlighting demand-side shifts toward specialty formulations.

- Micro-Indicators: Average nano-additive concentrations in premium texture paints rose to 4.8% by weight in 2024, boosting performance properties and premium pricing potential.

- Use Case Penetration: Industrial anti-slip texture coatings accounted for 13% of overall demand in 2024, exemplifying diversified application-based market opportunities.

These supply and demand metrics underpin market size estimations for strategic planning.

Market Key Players

- The Sherwin-Williams Company

- PPG Industries Inc.

- AkzoNobel N.V.

- BASF SE

- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

- Asian Paints Limited

- RPM International Inc.

- Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

- Hempel A/S

- Jotun A/S

- Behr Process Corporation

- The Valspar Corporation

- Dunn-Edwards Corporation

- Berger Paints India Limited

- Diamond Vogel Paints

Competitive Strategies:

In 2024, PPG Industries ramped up texture paint production by 18% across U.S. facilities, generating a 4% uplift in Q3 sales and reinforcing its market share foothold. AkzoNobel introduced a sustainable low-VOC texture line in APAC in early 2025, resulting in a 12% year-over-year revenue increase. Nippon Paint deployed an AI-driven color-matching platform in 2024, which improved order accuracy by 20% and enhanced its Texture Paint Market share, contributing to broader market revenue growth in professional segments.

Get Customization on this Report:

FAQs:

1. Who are the dominant players in the Texture Paint Market?

The dominant players in the Texture Paint Market include Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries, AkzoNobel, BASF SE, and Nippon Paint, complemented by regional leaders such as Asian Paints, Kansai Paint, and Hempel.

2. What will be the size of the Texture Paint Market in the coming years?

The Texture Paint Market size is projected to grow from USD 13.02 Bn in 2025 to USD 17.84 Bn by 2032, tracking a 4.6% CAGR driven by urbanization and sustainable coating demand.

3. Which end-use industry has the largest growth opportunity?

The residential segment holds the largest growth opportunity in the Texture Paint Market, accounting for over 45% of demand in 2024, propelled by DIY trends and home renovation projects.

4. How will market development trends evolve over the next five years?

Texture Paint Market trends will shift toward low-VOC formulations, nano-additive functionalities, smart tinting platforms, and modular application systems, fostering sustainable, digitally enabled, and high-performance textures.

5. What is the nature of the competitive landscape and challenges in the Texture Paint Market?

The competitive landscape features consolidation, product differentiation through technology, and raw material price volatility, presenting scale advantages for leaders and entry barriers for smaller manufacturers.

6. What go-to-market strategies are commonly adopted in the Texture Paint Market?

Key go-to-market strategies include strategic partnerships with contractors and retailers, direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels, sustainability-driven product launches, and targeted regional expansions.

✍️ Author of this marketing PR:

Ravina Pandya, Content Writer, has a strong foothold in the market research industry. She specializes in writing well-researched articles from different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc.

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.