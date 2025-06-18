Onlinecheckwriter Powered By Zil Money Receives SOC 1 Certification
Trusted by Over 1 Million U.S. Businesses for Safe, Scalable Payment Solutions
OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money has received SOC 1 (System and Organization Controls 1) compliance. This industry-recognized certification verifies that the company maintains rigorous internal controls and processes that protect sensitive financial information-an essential need for organizations that rely on accurate and reliable transaction handling.
What the SOC 1 Certification Means for Clients
-
Trust and Transparency : Validates that the platform's internal controls for handling financial data are designed and operating effectively.
Audit-Ready Compliance : Offers support to enterprise clients that require system integrity for their audits.
Reduced Risk : Helps prevent fraud, reporting errors, and unauthorized access to data.
Scalable Partnerships : Enables collaboration with highly regulated industries that require strong data governance.
Operational Confidence : Empowers businesses to process transactions and maintain records with certainty.
“Receiving SOC 1 certification reinforces our long-standing commitment to safeguarding client data,” said Sabeer Nelli, CEO of OnlineCheckWriter – Powered by Zil Money .“We know that our users count on us to manage critical financial operations. This certification further validates that we're doing things right, with security, compliance, and transparency as top priorities.”
Built for Secure Growth and Enterprise Needs
This achievement comes as OnlineCheckWriter – Powered by Zil Money continues to expand its service offerings, which include:
-
ACH and wire transfers
Check printing and mailing
Payroll management with credit card funding options
Invoicing and bill payment
Virtual card creation and expense control
With over 1 million online business accounts , more than 16 million checks processed , and $91 billion+ in transaction volume , the platform has grown into a trusted financial solution across the U.S., serving industries of all types with secure, easy-to-use tools.
About OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money
OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money is a leading U.S. financial technology that helps businesses simplify payments while maintaining full control and compliance. From ACH transfers to check printing and payroll funding, the platform delivers an all-in-one solution for managing financial operations at scale. Services are offered in partnership with FDIC-member banks to ensure user protection and banking compliance. With a cloud-first approach and top-tier industry certifications including SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and ISO 27001, the platform is built to support secure growth in a digital-first world.
