Onlinecheckwriter Powered By Zil Money Now SOC 2 Compliant

Strengthening Security, Trust, and Scalable Financial Operations

OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money has officially received its SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) certification, marking commitment to data protection, privacy, and system reliability.

SOC 2 is a recognized standard developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) to assess a company's ability to securely manage customer data across five trust service principles: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

What SOC 2 Certification Means for Users



Data Security : Confirms the platform's infrastructure and controls are designed to protect financial and user data.

Compliance Readiness : Aligns with industry-specific regulations and supports organizations operating in heavily regulated sectors.

Customer Trust : Reinforces credibility for partners, clients, and users who rely on the platform for secure financial operations.

Scalability : Meets the standards required by larger institutions and enterprise-level organizations. Operational Assurance : Ensures consistent performance, monitoring, and risk management.

A Platform Built for Growth and Security

With this certification, OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money reinforces its reputation as a trusted provider of secure, cloud-based financial tools. The platform offers services including:



Check printing and mailing

ACH and wire transfers

Payroll processing with credit card funding eChecks, virtual cards, invoicing, and more

About OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money

OnlineCheckWriter - Powered by Zil Money is a leading U.S. financial technology platform used by over one million businesses to manage payments, payroll, and financial workflows. Designed for speed, security, and simplicity, the platform has processed over $91 billion in transactions to date. Users can access the software via web or mobile through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.