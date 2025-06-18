Oakland County DUI Attorney Paul J. Tafelski Explains Driving Rights After A DUI Arrest In Michigan

Facing a DUI arrest can be overwhelming, especially when it disrupts the most basic routines like getting to work or school. In a recent article titled“Can You Drive After DUI Before the Court Date in Michigan?”, Oakland County DUI attorney Paul J. Tafelski ( ) provides vital information for individuals navigating the immediate aftermath of a drunk driving charge in Michigan. Representing Michigan Defense Law, Tafelski details how temporary driving privileges work and under what conditions they may be maintained or revoked.

According to Oakland County DUI attorney Paul J. Tafelski, most first-time offenders in Michigan can continue to drive before their court date unless their license was already suspended at the time of arrest. A person arrested for DUI is often issued a paper license that serves as a temporary permit. This document, known as a DI-177, can be used until conviction or dismissal, provided the driver complied with chemical testing. If the driver refuses a test, a different form called DI-93 is issued, which is only valid for 14 days unless the individual wins an appeal hearing.

Oakland County DUI attorney Paul J. Tafelski highlights the implications of Michigan's implied consent law, which assumes that all licensed drivers agree to chemical testing when suspected of driving under the influence. Refusal can lead to immediate administrative suspension, regardless of court proceedings. Tafelski points out that, even before conviction, an individual's driving record will reflect the arrest and temporary permit issuance, impacting more than just legal outcomes.

"Temporary driving privileges typically remain intact until a formal court decision is made," said Paul J. Tafelski. "However, if there are aggravating circumstances or if the court imposes bond conditions, restrictions like the installation of an ignition interlock device may be required."

After arraignment, a judge has the discretion to impose certain conditions on the defendant's temporary license. These may include restricted travel, curfews, or alcohol monitoring. Despite these limitations, many drivers are able to maintain essential travel rights until the case is resolved. Once convicted, the Michigan Secretary of State sends a formal notice of license sanction, and the driver may use the accompanying document as a temporary license until the sanctions expire.

Michigan Defense Law, where Tafelski practices, outlines the significant penalties attached to OWI convictions in Michigan. A first offense typically leads to a six-month suspension, including a 30-day period with no driving, followed by five months of restricted driving. A second offense results in a mandatory one-year revocation, while a third offense triggers a five-year revocation period. Restricted licenses are not available during revocation periods unless the court permits participation in a sobriety court program.

A temporary license grants broader driving permissions compared to a restricted license. While the former may allow general use until court restrictions are applied, the latter is confined to specific purposes such as employment or medical appointments. Oakland County DUI attorney Paul J. Tafelski emphasizes that knowing the difference can help individuals avoid unintentional violations and additional penalties.

Paul J. Tafelski further explains that if the defendant is found not guilty, full driving privileges are reinstated. However, if found guilty, penalties vary by offense history. First-time offenders may face fines, jail time, community service, and installation of an ignition interlock device. Second and third offenses escalate in severity, with mandatory vehicle immobilization and lengthy revocation periods.

For those whose licenses are revoked, the road to reinstatement is not immediate. Drivers must go through a formal restoration hearing after the revocation period ends. Success in these hearings is not guaranteed and can be particularly challenging without legal representation. A failed petition means waiting an additional year before reapplying.

Michigan Defense Law, led by Oakland County DUI attorney Paul J. Tafelski, underscores the value of legal representation during these proceedings. The article encourages those charged with OWI to consult with an attorney to fully understand their rights and options. Tafelski and his team work to assess each case thoroughly and explore all avenues for the most favorable outcome.

DUI charges carry long-term consequences beyond fines or jail time. Driving privileges, career opportunities, and personal freedoms can all be affected. Acting early and seeking guidance from an experienced attorney can help navigate the system more effectively and minimize potential harm.

To better understand the implications of a DUI charge and whether driving is permitted before the court date, Paul J. Tafelski provides detailed insight that aims to guide individuals through the legal uncertainty. The team at Michigan Defense Law continues to support those facing DUI charges with informed strategies tailored to Michigan's legal framework.

