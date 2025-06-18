Author Mary Lee Painter Releases New Romantic Comedy Wild In Minnesota
"Author Mary Lee Painter Releases New Romantic Comedy - Wild in Minnesota"Wild in Minnesota Brings Laughs, Love, and a Whole Lot of Chaos to the Summer Reading Season
Melange Books/Satin Romance is pleased to announce the release of Wild in Minnesota by Mary Lee Painter, a whip-smart romantic comedy filled with mistaken identities, forbidden sparks, and the kind of wedding weekend you won't soon forget.
Fern never wanted to come back home-especially not as Maid of Honor in her cousin's over-the-top wedding. But one punchy late-night mix-up at a remote cabin introduces her to Gabe, a rough-around-the-edges NHL hockey player and her brother's teammate. What starts as a full-contact kitchen brawl turns into an unexpectedly steamy“weekend pass” agreement-one wild weekend, no strings attached.
But when bar fights, a high-speed chase, and a shocking overheard conversation turn up the heat, Fern bolts. Gabe's not ready to let her go, her brother is ready to blow a fuse, and the bride-to-be vanishes just before the wedding. Now Fern and Gabe are forced to team up for a search-and-rescue mission... while navigating feelings they never meant to catch.
Perfect for fans of laugh-out-loud rom-coms with heart, heat, and a touch of mayhem, Wild in Minnesota is a summer must-read that proves love can be messy, unpredictable, and wildly worth it.
About the Author
Mary Lee Painter resides in Omaha, Nebraska, with her family and a stash of Dove chocolates. She is the author of The Other Fork in the Road and the upcoming YA novel Worst Idea Ever (Melange Books , February 2026), as well as future rom-coms Ding Dong, I'm Home (July 2026) and Quarterback Blitz (February 2027). She's a die-hard Minnesota Wild Hockey fan and a sucker for feel-good chaos.
Follow Mary Lee online at: Website:
Instagram:
TikTok: @maryleeauthor
Wild in Minnesota is available for purchase from major retailers including:
Amazon:
Barnes & Noble:
Kobo:
Apple Books:
Google Books:
Satin Romance:
