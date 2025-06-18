Engel & Völkers Lists Record-Breaking $7 Million Penthouse In Downtown St. Petersburg

MENAFN - GetNews) Highest-priced listing ever in One St. Petersburg raises the bar for luxury condominium living on Florida's Gulf Coast







St. Petersburg, Fla. - June 18, 2025 - Engel & Völkers Florida today announced the $7,000,000 listing of 100 1st Ave N, Unit #3905 in downtown St. Petersburg-the highest-priced condominium ever offered in the One St. Petersburg tower. The 39th-floor penthouse is represented by Leisa Erickson, Broker and License Partner of Engel & Völkers St. Pete and St. Pete Beach.

“This listing is a defining moment for the St. Petersburg market,” said Erickson.“A price point of $7 million in a downtown high-rise not only reflects the extraordinary quality of this residence, but also signals a broader shift in how buyers perceive the value and potential of luxury real estate in our city. It demonstrates that St. Petersburg is no longer just an emerging market-it's a premier destination attracting discerning, high-net-worth individuals.”

The residence offers three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms, a library, a formal dining room with adjacent living area, and a separate family room-all thoughtfully arranged across just over 4,000 square feet. As the only recessed unit in the building, it provides heightened privacy and uninterrupted panoramic views. Soaring 11-foot ceilings and globally sourced designer finishes enhance the sense of refinement throughout. The chef's kitchen features an oversized waterfall island with a 2.5-inch Sapienstone countertop, imported custom cabinetry, JennAir double-panel refrigerators and oven, a built-in Miele wine fridge, and a bean-to-cup Miele coffee machine. A full butler's kitchen-with a private service entrance-offers added functionality for catering or staff. The primary suite is designed as a private wellness retreat, featuring dual vanities, a freestanding soaking tub, Kohler smart toilet, a walk-in steam shower with built-in cold plunge, and a boutique-style custom closet. Additional highlights include curated lighting, three Murano glass chandeliers, and a 600-square-foot wraparound balcony terrace with an integrated water feature. The residence is offered partially furnished, with select exclusions, and includes four dedicated parking spaces and two private storage units.

“Representing record-breaking listings is not new for Engel & Völkers Florida-it's a reflection of the standard we set across the markets we serve,” said Peter Giese, CEO of Engel & Völkers Florida.“Affluent clients choose us because of our global reach, refined marketing strategies, and the trusted relationships our advisors cultivate at the local level. Listings of this caliber require a level of discretion, expertise, and sophistication that our brand delivers consistently.”

Previously, the building's highest recorded sale was unit 4201, which sold for $6.5 million in January 2023. The new $7 million offering surpasses that by approximately 8%, setting a new benchmark for luxury condominiums in downtown St. Petersburg and underscoring the area's continued growth among high-net-worth buyers. Engel & Völkers St. Pete also represented a record-breaking sale in the building in 2020, when unit 4103 sold for $5.1 million-the highest condominium sale in St. Petersburg within the previous 12 months and the third-highest in the city's history at the time.

Completed in 2019, One St. Petersburg is a 41-story high-rise and the tallest building in Pinellas County at 450 feet. The tower includes 253 residences and amenities include a 30-foot-high atrium lobby, three owners' lounges, a 5,000-square-foot fitness center, and a 40,000-square-foot amenity deck with a 75-foot lap pool, hot tub, grills, cabanas, and a club room with catering kitchen and formal dining. Residents also benefit from 24/7 security and concierge, an activities director, secured parking spaces with electric vehicle charging stations.

Erickson leads the Leisa Erickson Group, a top-producing real estate team of 12 professionals based in St. Petersburg. The group currently ranks No. 6 in the Top 10 Teams by Sides within the Engel & Völkers Americas network. With over 12 years of experience in the industry and a background in corporate sales and marketing, Erickson and her husband Matthew transitioned into real estate and quickly rose to prominence. Within just five years, they achieved more than $26 million in annual sales volume and were ranked among the top 10 agents out of 100 in Pinellas County. Formerly known as Leisa Erickson & Associates under RE/MAX Metro, the team joined Engel & Völkers and was named one of the brand's top 10 teams in their first year. Erickson is also a member of the exclusive Engel & Völkers Private Office network, a distinction awarded to fewer than 300 advisors globally for their service to high-net-worth clientele.

Press contact:

Kaitlin Weigelt, Marketing and Brand Manager

Email: ...

Tel: (239) 348-9000

About Engel & Völkers:

Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand. Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers draws on its rich European history to deliver a fresh approach to luxury real estate in the Americas with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process. Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand's global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs, and platforms; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings, and market data. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. For more information, visit .

About Engel & Völkers Florida:

Engel & Völkers Florida, as the Master License Partner of the esteemed luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers in Florida, stands as a beacon of excellence in the state's real estate landscape. The company is renowned for its multifaceted marketing approach, seamlessly blending traditional and modern methods, offering training programs tailored for seasoned real estate professionals seeking to enhance their existing businesses, and for fostering a collaborative global network. Engel & Völkers Florida's unique business model propels its franchisees to the forefront of the premium market, enabling them to seize market share and fortify their bottom line. With a robust presence spanning over 50 markets, including iconic destinations, coastal retreats, thriving metropolises, and quaint towns, Engel & Völkers Florida represents a network of franchise locations strategically positioned to cater to the discerning needs of luxury clientele across the Sunshine State. Continuing its strategic growth initiatives, Engel & Völkers Florida is committed to further strengthening and expanding its footprint in key premium real estate markets statewide. For those interested in learning more about the Engel & Völkers brand or exploring opportunities to join its esteemed global network, renowned for its hallmark attributes of competence, exclusivity, and passion, inquiries are welcomed at our corporate office located at 633 Tamiami Trl N, Suite 201, Naples, FL 34102 USA. Alternatively, you can reach us by phone at +1 239-348-9000. For comprehensive information about Engel & Völkers Florida, please visit .

To view original press release on PR Gun, please visit