West Virginia Author Carl L. Hutchens Debuts Gripping Urban Fantasy Series With Before The Dusk: A Tale Of Witches, War Veterans, And The High Price Of Magic

Debut author Carl L. Hutchens invites readers into a world of hidden magic, deadly conspiracies, and reluctant heroes in Before the Dusk, the first installment of the Salem Coven Chronicles. With an eye for gritty realism and a deep love of all things written, Carl L. Hutchens delivers a genre-bending urban fantasy that explores what happens when duty calls-and power answers.

Carter Osborne has spent years outrunning his past and the secret society that shaped it: the Salem Coven. But when he crosses paths with Samantha Ramirez-a battle-scarred Marine with PTSD and a host of dangerous enemies-the veil hiding the supernatural world begins to tear.

As a growing body count threatens to expose their hidden war, Carter and Samantha are pulled into a deadly conspiracy involving criminals, creatures, and corrupt magic. They must rely on a band of unlikely allies: a brilliant hacker, a doctor with a monstrous secret, and a disgraced detective with nothing left to lose. Together, they must uncover a truth more dangerous than any spell.

Magic has a price. In Before the Dusk, that cost may be everything they hold dear.

Written with wit and weight, Carl's storytelling blends dark fantasy with grounded character drama-anchored by his own life in West Virginia, where he resides with his family under the ever-watchful eyes of two feline overlords, Mylo and Luna.

Before the Dusk is now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. Readers of urban fantasy, supernatural thrillers, and modern witch lore will find themselves spellbound.

About the Author:

Carl L. Hutchens is a lifelong fan of storytelling in all forms. When he's not writing, he's likely being bossed around by his cats or reading late into the night. Before the Dusk is his first novel.

