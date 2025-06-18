Fantastic Tees Launches Bold New Patriotic Shirt Collection Just In Time For Summer Plus, Buy One, Get One Free Promotion

Fantastic Tees, the go-to destination for custom and expressive apparel, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new Patriotic Sh irt Collection -a tribute to American pride, individuality, and style. The launch comes just in time for Fourth of July celebrations, backyard BBQs, family reunions, and summer festivals.

The new collection features bold designs, high-quality prints, and comfortable fabrics that showcase everything from vintage Americana to modern flag-inspired graphics. Available in a variety of sizes and styles, the collection aims to help customers wear their pride loud and proud.

To celebrate the release, Fantastic Tees is also launching a limited-time Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) promotion on all patriotic shirts . Starting today, customers can mix and match any two patriotic designs and get the second shirt absolutely free.

“We know our customers love to show off their pride and personality, and this new patriotic line delivers just that,” said Katie Luu, Founder of Fantastic Tees.“Whether you're celebrating the 4th of July or just want to wear your values, these shirts make a statement. And with our BOGO offer, now's the perfect time to stock up.”

Customers can explore the new collection and enjoy the BOGO offer now at . All orders include fast, nationwide shipping-free with no minimum purchase required.

About Fantastic Tees

Based in Houston, Texas, Fantastic Tees creates bold, creative, and high-quality apparel that lets customers express themselves with confidence. With collections ranging from pop culture to social statements, the brand is committed to helping everyone wear what they believe in.