A New Look At Healing:“A Pain In The Gut” Uncovers The Root Of Addiction, Unhealthy Behavior, And Emotional Pain

Acclaimed author and counselor Joseph C. Way delivers a powerful and timely message in his book A Pain in the Gut, a profound and practical guide to identifying and healing the deep emotional pain that underlies addiction, abuse, and destructive behaviors.

Recipient of the Literary Titan Gold Book Award , A Pain in the Gut challenges conventional perspectives by offering a heart-centered, experience-driven approach to recovery and emotional renewal. With clarity and compassion, Way reveals that the often-ignored or misunderstood pain we carry in our gut, whether emotional, psychological, or spiritual, is a driving force behind nearly every dysfunctional behavior.

“The presence or absence of severe pain in our gut largely determines how we act, from infancy to old age,” writes Way.“The absence of persistent pain allows us to lead a healthy, wholesome life. But its presence robs life of its meaning and becomes our god.”

Originally developed as a curriculum for drug and alcohol recovery programs, the book's core teachings have since expanded to resonate with a universal audience because, as Way discovered through decades of counseling,“the players are almost everyone.” Even those who have never struggled with substances may still be grappling with an internal pain that shapes their actions and relationships.

Through twelve concise, practical chapters, Way explores how“appropriate love” is the key to healing, renewal, and reclaiming control over our lives. His approach eschews dense theory in favor of relatable examples, emotionally honest storytelling, and actionable steps, making A Pain in the Gut a must-read for individuals, families, counselors, faith leaders, and anyone on the path to emotional wellness.

In a recent review, Literary Titan praised the book for its“distinct approach to changing unhealthy behaviors,” noting that Way's model is“short, precise, and effective...a refreshing read that helps individuals tackle challenges in life by offering quick, effective ways to manage the pain in the gut.”

A Pain in the Gut offers a roadmap toward healing and reminds us all that love, when given and received appropriately, is the most powerful medicine of all. Available now on Amazon .

About the Author

Joseph C. Way is an ordained United Methodist minister, certified alcohol counselor, and retired Air Force chaplain with over four decades of service in ministry, counseling, and addiction recovery. Raised on a small farm in Mississippi, Way holds a B.A. from Millsaps College and both a B.D. and M.Div. from Vanderbilt Divinity School. His unwavering opposition to segregation during the 1960s forced him to leave Mississippi but led to his recognition in Who's Who in Methodism.

Way's professional journey spans fourteen years as a church pastor, twenty-three as an Air Force chaplain (retiring as a Lt. Colonel), and five years as a V.A. Chaplain. He is the author of several thought-provoking works, including Joseph's Journey, Could It Be? Biblical Gems from the Garbage Dump, and Bound by Beliefs. He now lives in Texas with his wife of sixty-five years. Together, they have two children and continue to serve their community through faith, love, and compassion.