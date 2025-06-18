New Biography“BIBS: Cabbages & Kings Lady Of The House” Honors Trailblazing Political Pioneer Elizabeth“Bibs” Metayer

A compelling new biography, BIBS: Cabbages & Kings – Lady of the House, pays tribute to the life and legacy of Elizabeth“Bibs” Metayer, Braintree's first female State Representative and a fearless advocate for public service, women's rights, and community leadership. Authored by Byrne Laurence Corbin, the book has already garnered critical acclaim and is the recipient of the Literary Titan Book Award .

Through a vibrant blend of storytelling, personal reflections, historical insight, and the late Representative Metayer's own poetic voice, Corbin presents an intimate portrait of a woman whose influence continues to shape Massachusetts politics. From her remarkable election to the Massachusetts House of Representatives at the age of 62 to her decades-long commitment to fiscal reform, consumer protection, environmental conservation, and tax relief, Metayer's story is one of determination, wit, and unwavering purpose.

The biography not only charts her professional accomplishments but also delves into the heart of the woman behind the podium, highlighting her magnetic personality, her passion for civic engagement, and her role in shattering gender barriers in government. In addition to Elizabeth's original writings, the book features heartfelt tributes and speeches from peers and close friends, further enriching the narrative.

BIBS: Cabbages & Kings – Lady of the House has been described by Literary Titan as“a beautifully crafted homage to a woman who lived a life full of purpose and passion.” The review praises Corbin's ability to“seamlessly blend Elizabeth's personal writings with his own narrative voice,” calling the book“engaging and intimate... a great read for anyone interested in women's history, public service, or simply looking for an inspiring story of a life well-lived.”

This literary tribute is more than a biography-it is a powerful reminder of how one woman's courage and conviction can break boundaries and pave the way for future generations.

This literary tribute is more than a biography-it is a powerful reminder of how one woman's courage and conviction can break boundaries and pave the way for future generations.

About the Author

Byrne Laurence Corbin was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, and raised in Braintree as the middle of three boys. With a foundation in parochial education that emphasized both intellectual and spiritual development, Corbin cultivated a deep appreciation for service, heritage, and storytelling. His professional background spans over 25 years in the construction industry, where he has worked extensively with architects and contractors throughout New England and South Florida.

Inspired by his late grandmother's dream of writing a book, Corbin brings a heartfelt personal connection to this project-his first major literary endeavor. His passion for history, writing, and photography is rooted in a profound respect for the individuals who shaped his life and community. Now based in Florida, Corbin is a devoted husband and father who continues to contribute meaningfully to both the business and literary landscapes.

To learn more about author Byrne Laurence Corbin, explore his latest works, and watch the captivating trailer for BIBS: Cabbages & Kings – Lady of the House, visit his official website bibslegacy .