Bizpower360 Named Exclusive Benefits And Technology Partner For Live Well USA
This partnership also establishes BizPower360 as Live Well USA's exclusive technology partner , driving digital infrastructure and integration that supports member engagement, enrollment, and benefit management through a unified, intelligent experience.
“Our relationship with Live Well USA reflects our commitment to empowering organizations with smart, scalable solutions,” said Tim Thomas, Chief Operating Officer of BizPower360.“Through BuzzOn Benefits and our technology services, we're making it easier than ever for Live Well USA members to access valuable insurance coverage and wellness resources with speed, simplicity, and confidence.”
Under this partnership, Live Well USA members gain access to a curated portfolio of insurance products offered through the BuzzOn Benefits platform. BizPower360's technology team has worked closely with Live Well USA leadership to implement a seamless digital experience that supports efficient onboarding, secure data management, and responsive service.
This partnership builds on BizPower360's track record of delivering innovative employee benefit solutions and integrated technologies for organizations nationwide. By aligning with Live Well USA, BizPower360 expands its reach to a health-conscious, membership-driven audience committed to proactive well-being.
