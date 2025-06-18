403
ASEZA Approve Measures To Curb Illegal Movement Of Foreign Workers
Aqaba, June 18 (Petra) – The Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) on Wednesday approved a set of regulatory and administrative measures aimed at preventing the illegal movement of foreign workers particularly factory laborers and domestic helpers within the zone.
The measures include the introduction of financial guarantees tied to labor violations in an effort to prevent workers from leaving their designated employers. The board also mandated that sponsors of domestic helpers must register both their own and the worker's residence with ASEZA within 15 days.
Shadi Majali, ASEZA Chief Commissioner, emphasized the importance of creating a fair and safe work environment that ensures the rights of both workers and employers while also enforcing strict action against unauthorized labor movement.
In a separate initiative focused on innovation and community development, the board approved a series of training programs targeting women and children to enhance creative thinking and skill development. These programs, set to run for 5–7 months, aim to build capabilities in a range of areas, including arts, culture, and life skills.
The board also approved the launch of the Aqaba Summer Club for children and adolescents, to be held at the ASEZA Children and Youth Library. The club will offer a diverse range of activities and training sessions led by qualified instructors, in line with ASEZA's vision of empowering young people with practical and cultural skills.
Additionally, ASEZA approved the provision of oxygen devices to a local charity supporting cancer patients to help ease their treatment journey by enabling care at home and reducing the need for hospital visits.
