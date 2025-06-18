Kairos Partners With Regional Suicide Prevention Campaign, 'Tomorrow Needs You'

Kairos Logo

- Jeremy HarleGRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a critical move to combat mental health challenges in Southern Oregon, Kairos Northwest has announced its partnership with the regional suicide prevention initiative,“Tomorrow Needs You .” Launched earlier this year by KOBI-TV/NBC5, KOTI-TV/NBC2, and the United Way of Jackson County, the campaign is designed to raise awareness about mental health, encourage help-seeking behavior, reduce stigma, and offer hope to individuals and families affected by mental health challenges.The“Tomorrow Needs You” campaign builds on the foundation laid by the EmmyAward-winning series In This Together, and was developed in response to the growing demand for continued suicide prevention and mental health advocacy. It aims to empower Oregonians by using a combination of storytelling, education, and community outreach to promote mental health awareness.One of the campaign's highlights includes a deeply personal interview with Steve Roe, General Manager of Roe Motors, who shared his own mental health journey in a public effort to encourage others to seek support. His courageous testimony serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of connection and the necessity of reaching out for help during difficult times.Kairos Executive Director Jeremy Harle emphasized the agency's dedication to the cause:“At Kairos, we believe every young person deserves a future filled with hope and possibility. Joining the Tomorrow Needs You campaign aligns perfectly with our ongoing commitment to mental health support in Oregon. Our goal is to foster a culture where asking for help is seen as a sign of strength, not weakness.”The campaign is gaining traction throughout Southern Oregon, with a growing number of individuals and organizations participating in efforts to reduce the stigma around mental health. In addition to raising awareness, Tomorrow Needs You encourages people to check in on loved ones, share their experiences, and remind everyone that no one is alone.Bob Wise, Vice President of KOBI-TV/NBC5, expressed his appreciation for Kairos' involvement in the initiative.“We are honored to have Kairos join us as a partner in the Tomorrow Needs You campaign. Their leadership and expertise in mental health support are vital as we work together to spread our message in a thoughtful, informed, and effective way.”By bringing together local media, nonprofit organizations, and community leaders, Tomorrow Needs You is helping to reshape the conversation surrounding mental health in Southern Oregon. The campaign's growing presence underscores the importance of reaching out for help, supporting one another, and prioritizing mental health in every community.With the support of organizations like Kairos, Tomorrow Needs You is poised to make a lasting impact, fostering a culture of understanding, compassion, and hope throughout Southern Oregon.

