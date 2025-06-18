AUDD Launches On Hedera, Becoming The Network's First Commercial Implementation Of The Hedera Stablecoin Studio

Enabling real-time, low-cost AUD payments with sustainable infrastructure and enterprise-grade scalability

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AUDC Pty Ltd , issuer of the Australian Digital Dollar (AUDD), today announced the official launch of AUDD on the Hedera Network . This deployment, achieved in collaboration with the Hedera Foundation, marks the first time an Australian dollar stablecoin has been natively issued on Hedera using the Hedera Token Service (HTS) and represents the first commercial implementation of the Hedera Stablecoin Studio.

With this launch, AUDD can now be held, sent, and received by anyone using a Hedera-enabled digital wallet – offering seamless, real-time access to Australian dollar stablecoin payments. The stablecoin benefits from Hedera's enterprise-grade performance, including transaction finality in seconds, predictable fees of $0.001 USD per transfer, and a carbon-negative footprint. These attributes make Hedera the ideal infrastructure for programmable finance, micropayments, and sustainability-linked digital ecosystems.

"AUDD on Hedera marks a major step forward for digital money in the APAC region and beyond. We're proud to be the first commercial implementation of the Hedera Stablecoin Studio-bringing real-time, low-cost, and environmentally conscious payments to enterprises, institutions, and smart contract ecosystems," said Effie Dimitropoulos, CEO of AUDC Pty Ltd . "As the tokenization of goods, services, and assets accelerates, stablecoins like AUDD will be central to ensuring real-world currencies interact securely with decentralized finance."

As tokenisation continues to reshape industries-from carbon credits to tokenised assets-AUDD on Hedera provides institutions with a stable, regulated, and interoperable digital currency that meets both performance and compliance needs. Hedera's enterprise-grade throughput, energy efficiency, and EVM compatibility make it uniquely suited to support stablecoins that need to scale globally without compromising sustainability or cost-effectiveness.

"The launch of AUDD as a native token on Hedera is a transformative moment for both the network and the global stablecoin landscape," said Sabrina Tachdjian, Head of Fintech & Payments at HBAR Inc . "AUDC's work aligns strongly with our goal of advancing real-world financial use cases on Hedera-from cross-border or micro payments and digital marketplaces to ESG reporting and green asset flows."

AUDD's integration with Hedera expands its availability as part of a growing multi-chain framework that already includes Ethereum, Stellar, XRPL, Solana, and XDC. This blockchain-agnostic approach positions AUDD as foundational infrastructure for tokenised value exchange across DeFi, payments, and trade applications, empowering innovation while meeting the needs of regulators.

AUDD is now available for 1:1 purchase with AUD via , and can be accessed through leading Hedera-compatible wallets and interfaces.

About AUDC Pty Ltd

AUDC Pty Ltd is a fintech company pioneering the future of money through blockchain. It issues AUDD, a fully collateralised, 1:1 backed Australian dollar stablecoin designed for institutional-grade, compliant, and programmable financial use cases. AUDD is currently issued on Hedera, Ethereum, Stellar, XRPL, Solana, and XDC.

About Hedera Foundation

Hedera Foundation supports builders and enterprises developing on the Hedera Network, empowering Web3 innovation across fintech, sustainability, tokenisation, and the digital economy. With funding, expertise, and global partnerships, the Foundation helps developers create impactful, real-world solutions.

