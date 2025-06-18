NAMI Reacts To Elimination Of LGBTQ+ Youth Specialized Services In 988

During Pride Month, Cuts Undermine Lifesaving LGBTQ+ Mental Health Support

ARLINGTON, Va., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced the elimination of the specialized and lifesaving services line for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults within the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline - effective July 17, 2025. NAMI is deeply troubled by this change and released the following statement from CEO Daniel H. Gillison, Jr.:

"The 988 Lifeline has been one of the most impactful mental health and suicide prevention innovations in recent years-connecting millions of people in crisis to immediate, lifesaving care. It has also played a key role in building awareness, reducing stigma, and making support more available to people who need it most. As we mark Pride Month, we at NAMI are incredibly disheartened that the Administration has announced the elimination of these services for America's LGBTQ+ youth, a community that tragically is at high risk for suicide."

Research shows that LGBTQ+ young people are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. The specialized services line for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults was launched via a pilot in late 2022 as a strategy to reach this at-risk population. According to SAMHSA, this line has had nearly 1.3 million contacts, or roughly 10 percent of all 988 calls, texts, and chats. This underscores both the urgent need for and the lifesaving impact of these services. Funding for this line is $50 million, a little under 10 percent of the federal funding for 988.

SAMHSA says that they are eliminating this line, known as the "Press 3" option, to "focus on serving all help seekers, including those previously served through the Press 3 option." However, the LGBTQ+ youth subnetwork connects young people with trained counselors-many with lived experience-who offer timely, compassionate support from a place of real understanding. This isn't one-size-fits-all care-it's built specifically for LGBTQ+ youth.

NAMI's Chief Advocacy Officer Hannah Wesolowski said:

"These specialized services save young people's lives. The importance of talking to someone who understands your experience or has a shared experience with you is invaluable. For our LGBTQ+ young people, having a safe, supportive space that they can trust and talking with someone who understands and validates you is critical. We want our LGBTQ+ kids to know that we stand with them."

Supporting implementation of 988 and related crisis services has been a priority for NAMI. Learn more at the NAMI-led Reimagine Crisis website.

SOURCE National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

