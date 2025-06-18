Atlas Technologies Welcomes Kyle Dillon As Director Of Innovation, Strengthening Its Commitment To Industry-Leading Solutions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Technologies, a premier provider of defense IT solutions, is proud to announce the appointment of Kyle Dillon as its Director of Innovation. This newly created role reinforces Atlas Tech's proactive approach to technological advancement, ensuring the company remains a driving force in delivering cutting-edge solutions to the defense sector.

Kyle Dillon brings over 15 years of experience in the defense industry, specializing in developing and deploying solutions that enhance operational readiness. As Atlas Tech's Director of Innovation, Kyle will lead the company's innovation strategy, overseeing technology transformation, internal research and development, and pioneering advancements that propel mission-critical capabilities forward.

"Atlas Tech is built on the foundation of forward-thinking leadership and continuous improvement," said Brian Miller, CEO, Atlas Tech. "Kyle's strategic mindset and technical expertise will not only drive innovation within our company but also push the boundaries of what's possible in the defense industry."

Before joining Atlas Tech, Kyle served as Chief Engineer for Electronic Warfare Systems at AV, where he spearheaded the technical development of multiple open architecture solutions, guiding them from concept to operational deployment. His tenure also included developing the Marine Electromagnetic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS), leveraging model-based systems engineering to prototype MOSA-aligned capabilities that enhance warfighter effectiveness. Additionally, Kyle held key roles in cybersecurity and systems engineering across several defense programs, including the Naval Cooperative Engagement Capability, Air Mobility Command modernization, and Marine Corps Combat Operations Center refresh.

Kyle holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from The Citadel and an M.S. in Information Systems Engineering from Johns Hopkins University. He has also completed executive education in Strategy and Management for Competitive Advantage at the Wharton School. His dedication to fostering a culture of innovation and mentorship aligns seamlessly with Atlas Tech's mission to remain a trusted industry leader in defense IT solutions.

The addition of Kyle Dillon marks a pivotal step in Atlas Tech's vision for the future, creating a dynamic environment that fuels success, fosters creativity, and solidifies its leadership position in the industry.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jaimee Salone, Communications & Marketing Specialist

Atlas Tech

[email protected]

(843) 725-2277

ABOUT ATLAS TECH

Atlas Tech is a veteran-owned provider of advanced IT and engineering solutions serving defense and federal agencies worldwide. Since 1997, the company has delivered dependable, mission aligned support in cybersecurity, cloud services, systems engineering, IT modernization, and system integration, ensuring critical operations remain secure, connected, and ready.

With over 300 subject matter experts deployed worldwide and nearly 35% of its workforce composed of U.S. military veterans, Atlas Tech brings deep operational understanding to every mission it supports. The company's experience, technical rigor, and commitment to national security have positioned it as a trusted partner in strengthening mission readiness and operational continuity.

Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Atlas Tech has been named a Best Place to Work in South Carolina and Virginia multiple times, reflecting a culture grounded in service, accountability, and technical excellence. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Atlas Technologies

