Stellar Honored With 2025 First Coast Healthiest Companies Platinum Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellar, an integrated design-build firm, earns top honors as a 2025 First Coast Healthiest Companies Platinum Award recipient, recognizing its outstanding commitment to employee wellness and a thriving workplace culture.

The First Coast Worksite Wellness Council is a leading organization that promotes workplace wellness initiatives throughout the North Florida region. The prestigious Platinum Award was earned because of Stellar's strong focus on promoting comprehensive employee well-being.

"This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to enriching the lives of our team members and creating a work environment that prioritizes wellness," said Stacey King, Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are honored to be acknowledged for the wellness initiatives that support our employees."

At Stellar, employee wellness is central to the culture. The company recently added a new Fitness Center and Nutrition Center to its Jacksonville headquarters, both designed to enhance health, wellness, and engagement. The Fitness Center offers specialized equipment zones, a studio, cold plunge pools, and outdoor field and courts. Certified trainers and wellness clubs support connection and activity across teams both local and remote. Through its Nutrition Center, Stellar provides healthy meals at no cost to employees, featuring offerings from local vendors and food trucks.

The First Coast Healthiest Companies Platinum Award reflects Stellar's commitment to fostering a culture of excellence and enriching the lives of its employees.

Stellar is a fully integrated design, engineering, construction, refrigeration, and mechanical and electrical services firm serving commercial, industrial, and public sector markets across the United States. More than 750 Stellar employees throughout the country create award-winning food processing plants, refrigerated warehouses, distribution centers, commercial buildings, and military facilities. In addition to its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, Stellar operates support locations throughout the United States. For more information, visit .

Sydney Perry | Marketing Manager

[email protected] | 904-544-1591

