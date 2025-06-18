403
Kenya's Kirubi Group: A Business Engine Shaping The Nation's Economy
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Kirubi conglomerate stands as one of Kenya's most influential business groups, touching the lives of millions through its investments in manufacturing, real estate, media, and finance.
Founded by the late Chris Kirubi, this group has helped drive job creation, economic growth, and innovation in Kenya for decades. Its companies, including Centum Investment Company and HACO Industries, not only employ thousands but also support local suppliers and shape entire industries.
Chris Kirubi started from humble beginnings and built his fortune by spotting opportunities in Kenya's growing economy. He began by buying and renovating rundown buildings in Nairobi, then expanded into manufacturing and media.
By the time of his death in 2021, his net worth was estimated at over $300 million. He held major stakes in companies like Centum, which reported KES 2.6 billion ($20 million) in profit in 2024 and managed assets worth KES 47.4 billion ($360 million).
These investments have a direct effect on Kenya's infrastructure, job market, and access to financial services. Kirubi's empire also includes HACO Industries, a leading manufacturer of everyday goods.
Under the leadership of his daughter, Mary-Ann Musangi, HACO has invested in solar power and recycling, aiming to cut costs and improve sustainability. In 2025, HACO completed a solar project that now provides about 40% of the factory's energy needs.
This move supports Kenya's push for renewable energy and sets an example for other manufacturers. The group's influence extends to media through Capital Group, which runs Nairobi's popular Capital FM.
Kirubi Legacy Lives On Through Family Leadership
Kirubi believed in connecting with ordinary Kenyans and often mentored young entrepreneurs, encouraging them to pursue business and innovation.
His companies have created thousands of jobs and contributed to the growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, which are vital for Kenya 's economy.
After Kirubi's death, the transition of leadership was smooth and well-planned. His daughter Mary-Ann, who studied in Switzerland and the UK and worked at major firms like Coca-Cola, took over daily operations.
She and her brother Robert inherited 80% of the estate, while 20% went to Kirubi's siblings. The family avoided the public disputes that have hurt other Kenyan business dynasties, ensuring the group's stability.
Mary-Ann's husband, Andrew Musangi, an experienced lawyer, joined the board of Centum Real Estate, bringing legal and commercial expertise. Together, the family has pledged to protect and grow the Kirubi legacy, focusing on innovation, responsible management, and long-term growth.
The Kirubi conglomerate matters for Kenya because it shows how local entrepreneurship, careful planning, and investment in people can drive a country's progress.
Its story is not just about wealth, but about building businesses that support communities and help shape the nation's future. The group's continued success offers a model for sustainable growth and responsible leadership in Africa.
