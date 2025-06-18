India Launches Operation Sindhu To Evacuate Citizens From War-Hit Iran 110 Students Return Safely

Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, the Government of India has launched Operation Sindhu, a major evacuation effort to bring back Indian nationals stranded in the conflict zone.

India launches Operation Sindhu in view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel.- Indian Embassy has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on 17th June 2025. -... twitter/pZAgDLCV7m

- Anish Singh (@anishsingh21) June 18, 2025

In the first phase of the operation, 110 Indian students were safely evacuated from northern Iran and transported across the border into Armenia on June 17.

These students, mostly from Urmia Medical University, included 90 from Jammu and Kashmir, and were escorted by Indian officials from Tehran to Yerevan, the Armenian capital. A special flight carrying them departed from Yerevan at 14:55 IST on June 18 and is scheduled to land in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19.

Ongoing evacuation efforts and helplines

As part of Operation Sindhu, the Indian embassy in Tehran is relocating Indian citizens from high-risk areas to safer zones within Iran. The MEA has also set up a 24x7 Control Room in New Delhi to monitor the evolving situation and assist Indian nationals.

Emergency contact details for Indian nationals in Iran:



Call only: +98 9128109115, +98 9128109109

WhatsApp: +98 901044557, +98 9015993320, +91 8086871709

Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036

Zahedan: +98 9396356649 Email: ...

MEA Control Room (New Delhi):



Toll-Free: 1800118797

Phone: +91-11-23012113, +91-11-23014104, +91-11-23017905

WhatsApp: +91-9968291988 Email: ...

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its deep appreciation to both the Iranian and Armenian governments for their support in facilitating the safe transfer of the evacuees. India's embassies in Tehran and Yerevan played a key role in coordinating the evacuation efforts.

“The Government of India is grateful to the Governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process,” the MEA said in a statement on Wednesday.

Evacuation support for students from J & K

According to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, the Government of India arranged tickets free of cost, and is also working to provide connecting flights from Delhi to Srinagar to ensure a smooth return for the students from Kashmir.

“We are receiving information from the Ministry that tickets from Delhi to Srinagar are also being arranged. We are grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for their timely intervention,” said Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the association.

He added that the association is in constant touch with the students and authorities to ensure the swift and safe return of all Indian nationals still in Iran.

India prioritises citizens' safety abroad

The Indian government has reiterated that ensuring the safety and well-being of Indian nationals abroad remains a top priority. With the regional situation worsening, more phases of Operation Sindhu are expected to follow in the coming days.

Our Statement on the situation in Iran⬇️🔗 twitter/VZK1UmP5mm

- Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 17, 2025

The initiative is part of India's broader commitment to protect its diaspora during global emergencies, similar to earlier missions like Operation Ganga in Ukraine and Operation Kaveri in Sudan.