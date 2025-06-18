Trump Refuses To Reveal If US Will Join Israel In Its Offensive Against Iran: 'Nobody Knows What I'm Going To Do'

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday refused to reveal if the United States will join Israel in its offensive against Iran.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump remained vague about the direction the U.S. might take as far as its direct involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict is concerned.

“I may do it. I may not do it. I mean, nobody knows what I'm going to do,” he told reporters, according to a Bloomberg report.

As for negotiations, Trump said Iran is too late to the table.

“I said it's very late to be talking. There's a big difference between now and a week ago.”

However, the U.S. President revealed that he encouraged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to continue with his assault on Iran, which has now entered its sixth day.

A previous report suggested that Israel reached out to the Trump administration to join its war with Iran. At the same time, Trump remained indecisive earlier, but he has been increasingly voicing criticism of Iran.

Last week, the President told Iran to get to the negotiating table with the U.S. for a nuclear deal. Days later, Trump amped up his attacks, and on Tuesday, demanded an “unconditional surrender” from Iran.

This drew a sharp reaction from Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, who threatened the U.S. with“irreparable damage” if the United States undertook a missile strike in the country.

Meanwhile, U.S. equities edged up on Wednesday after a cautious opening, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

At the time of writing, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S & P 500 index, was up 0.47%, while the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) gained 0.48%.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.