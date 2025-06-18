Covid-19 In India: Pune NIV Identifies And Isolates 4 New Omicron Sub-Variants Driving The Current Surge In Cases

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, announced on Wednesday that it has successfully sequenced and isolated four new sub-variants of the Omicron coronavirus variant. These sub-variants are believed to be driving the recent rise in Covid-19 cases across India.

Dr Naveen Kumar, director of the Pune-based NIV under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), explained that genome sequencing of samples collected nationwide revealed four distinct Omicron sub-variants: LF.7, XFG, JN.1.16, and NB.1.8.1.

Genomic analysis indicated that the surge in Covid infections was initially caused by the JN.1.16 sub-lineage of Omicron. However, since May, this has been largely replaced by the recombinant XFG variant, which includes LF.7 and LP.81.2 strains.

Dr Kumar emphasised the critical role of genome sequencing and isolation of new variants in assessing vaccine efficacy.“Isolation is important to replace the existing vaccine strain if needed . Whether this is necessary depends on the severity of the disease caused by these variants,” he said.

So far, the new strains do not appear to cause severe illness. Decisions regarding the development of new vaccines based on currently circulating variants will be made by policymakers after thorough evaluation.

At present, India has two monovalent Omicron-based vaccines available: Biological E Limited's Corbevax and Serum Institute of India's Covovax. The Ministry of Health continues to closely monitor the evolving situation.

Covid 19 Cases Show Slight Decline, Severity Remains Low

As of 18 June, India's active Covid caseloa has marginally decreased to 6,483 from 6,837 the previous day. Official sources report that the severity of infections remains low, with most patients managing their illness through home care.

Since 1 January, India has recorded 113 Covid-related deaths, predominantly among individuals with pre-existing health conditions.

Kerala remains the most affected state by Covid-19 , followed by Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi, according to health ministry data released on Sunday.

In response, all states have been instructed to ensure adequate availability of oxygen supplies, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines to effectively manage Covid cases.