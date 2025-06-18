'Terrorism An Enemy Of Humanity': In Croatia, PM Modi Says Solution Can't Come From Battlefield

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and Croatia have agreed that whether it is Europe or Asia, solutions to problems cannot come from battlefields, asserting that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way ahead.

In a joint press statement following the delegation-level talks with Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenković, Modi also said a plan would be made to boost defence cooperation between the two countries.

Modi said he and his Croatian counterpart have decided to give a "three-time" pace to the bilateral ties.

"We agree that terrorism is an enemy of humanity. Terrorism is inimical to forces that believe in democracy. We agree, whether in Europe or Asia, solutions to problems can't be found from battlefields, and dialogue and diplomacy is the only way," he said.

His comments come amid an escalating situation in West Asia as the military confrontation between Israel and Iran intensified.

During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the full spectrum of India-Croatia bilateral relations and explored avenues to deepen collaboration in sectors like digital technologies, space, renewable energy, defence, maritime infrastructure, tourism and hospitality, amongst others, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Croatia for its steadfast support to India in fighting cross-border terrorism. The leaders also called for further deepening India-EU strategic ties, he added.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival for the talks.

Modi, who is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Balkan nation, arrived here earlier in the day on the last leg of his three-nation tour.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Plenković received PM Modi at the airport upon his arrival from Canada.

Modi will also meet President Zoran Milanovic.

