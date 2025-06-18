Scott Bessent Mum On Alleged Elon Musk Scuffle, Says 'I'm A Ninja, He's A Viking'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent downplayed his reported feud with billionaire Elon Musk, describing their differences as rooted in personal styles rather than ideology.

“We have had disagreements, but we both want to get to the same place,” Bessent said during an appearance on Miranda Devine's Pod Force One podcast.“We both want to eliminate the waste, fraud and abuse in government.”

“I'm a Ninja, he's a Viking”

Comparing their operational styles, Bessent remarked:“The Silicon Valley mode of operation is move quickly and break things. I always say here at Treasury we move deliberately and fix things.”

“I think Elon probably fancies himself more of a Viking. I think I'm more of a ninja.”

Clash over IRS pick in April

The tensions reportedly escalated in April when Musk and Bessent backed different candidates for the Internal Revenue Service's top job. President Trump ultimately sided with Bessent's recommendation, as reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

According to MAGA podcaster Steve Bannon, the disagreement culminated in a physical confrontation.

“Scott said, 'You're a fraud. You're a total fraud,'” Bannon said as reported by The Washington Post, alleging that Musk then body-checked Bessent“like a rugby player”.

Bessent has not confirmed the physical altercation.

Trump though later acknowledged there was an“argument” between the two.

Musk's exit and Trump's reaction

Musk recently ended his stint as a special government employee and had a brief public falling out with Trump, though he later appeared to express regret.

“Look, everybody's very passionate about doing the best job for President Trump and the American people,” Bessent said.

| Memes flood social media as Trump to host Pakistan's Asim Munir at White House