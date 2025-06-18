Modi-Trump Call

Representational Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm rejection of US President Donald Trump's repeated offers to mediate between India and Pakistan is not just a reiteration of India's longstanding policy, it is a clear signal to the world that New Delhi will brook no ambiguity about its sovereignty and its red lines.

Ever since the signing of the 1972 Simla Agreement, India has maintained that the question of Jammu and Kashmir is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, to be resolved only through direct dialogue, if and when conditions permit. This principle is rooted not just in diplomatic consistency but also in bitter experience. Each time India has attempted talks with Islamabad, the overture has been followed, sooner or later, by a terror attack. This has made New Delhi wary of talking to Pakistan. In the past, when the two countries were closer to a breakthrough in their negotiations – for example during the 2003-07 dialogue between the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and the then Pakistani counterpart Parvez Musharraf – it is immediately followed by a major incident that disrupts the engagement and turns the discourse hostile.

The current situation is no different. Despite the latest flare-up, the pattern remains: Mediation by an external power, no matter how well-intentioned, may not change this fundamental reality.

President Trump's dramatic statements, claiming that he leveraged trade threats to stop the recent India-Pakistan conflict, or that he can broker a“solution” to Kashmir after a thousand years, do little for peace in South Asia. They undermine the carefully cultivated understanding between India and its Western partners that equating India and Pakistan is a reality that India doesn't see as reflecting the new geopolitical reality in the region.

That said, India has demonstrated the ability, capacity and maturity to handle its challenges on its own. And should there be a time for talks with Pakistan, it will come not through third-party pressure but through India's considered determination. Until then, any offer of mediation, however lofty in rhetoric, is both redundant and unhelpful.

Read Also PM Modi Rejects Trump's Ceasefire Narrative Not An Era of War: PM Modi After Talks In Cyprus

As things stand, there is an irreconcilable divergence in the stances of the two countries. While Pakistan seeks focus on the Kashmir issue, India wants the stoppage of cross-border terrorism for any talks to start. As for the Kashmir issue, New Delhi has removed it from any future talks with Pakistan, except the discussions on the status of the part of the region under Islamabad's control. India, thus, has a bilateral approach to engagement with Pakistan. The message is clear: peace talks will be possible only when Pakistan addresses India's concerns on terror, not when outsiders knock on the door with unsolicited solutions.