India Begins Evacuation Of Nationals From Iran

The operation was initiated as reports emerged that some Indian students were injured in a missile strike that hit a medical dormitory on Keshavarz Street in Tehran. While Iranian embassy officials in New Delhi confirmed the injuries and said the Iranian Foreign Ministry is in touch with the Indian mission in Tehran, the Indian government has yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

In a press release, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the safety of Indian nationals abroad remains a top priority. It confirmed that over 110 Indian students from northern Iran were evacuated and assisted in safely crossing into Armenia on Tuesday.

“These students departed from Yerevan on a special flight at 14:55 hours on June 18 and are expected to arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19,” the MEA said. The evacuation was coordinated by Indian missions in both Iran and Armenia.

More than 4,000 Indian nationals currently reside in Iran, nearly half of whom are students. The government expressed gratitude to the governments of Iran and Armenia for their cooperation in facilitating the first leg of the operation.

The MEA noted that it has been proactively working over the past several days to safeguard Indian citizens in Iran as the conflict with Israel intensifies. Measures include relocating Indian nationals from areas witnessing hostilities to safer zones within Iran, with evacuation plans unfolding in phases depending on available routes and conditions.

The ministry has also urged Indian nationals in Iran to remain in close contact with the Indian Embassy in Tehran and to use the emergency helpline or reach out to the 24×7 MEA control room in New Delhi for assistance.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now