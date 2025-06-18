Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Trump Insists Netanyahu Continue Hardline Stance On Iran

2025-06-18 03:13:06
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18.​ I speak daily with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump stated, Trend reports.

Speaking to journalists at the White House, Trump said he advised Netanyahu to maintain his stance against Iran, stating, "I told him: 'Keep going.'"

However, Trump expressed uncertainty about providing Israel with a large amount of military aid.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran's Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

In response, on the evening of the same day, Iran launched what it called Operation True Promise III and reported strikes on military facilities in Israel.

