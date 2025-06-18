403
UN Chief Urges Restraint, Warns Against Further Escalation In Israel-Iran Conflict
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, June 18 (Petra) – UN Secretary-General Ant?nio Guterres on Wednesday issued an urgent appeal to avoid any further internationalization of the conflict between Israel and Iran and the broader Middle East.
In a statement issued on his behalf, Guterres stressed that "any additional military interventions could have devastating consequences not only for the parties involved but for the entire region and international peace and security."
Expressing deep concern over the ongoing military escalation, Guterres called for an immediate de-escalation that leads to a ceasefire.
He condemned the "tragic and unjustifiable loss of civilian life and injuries, as well as the damage inflicted on homes and critical civilian infrastructure," reiterating that "diplomacy remains the only viable and effective path to address concerns related to Iran's nuclear program and regional security issues."
Guterres underscored that the UN Charter remains "our shared framework to save people from the scourge of war," urging all Member States to fully adhere to the Charter and to international law, including international humanitarian law.
