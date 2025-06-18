Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kbextruders Recognized As A Silver Sponsor At The HBC International Awards In London


KBextruders' support underlines its commitment to advancing innovation, sustainability, and international best practices.

As a Silver Sponsor, KBextruders has helped ensure the success of a global gathering that celebrated 63 award winners across 30 categories, from over 4,000 applications and 5,500 hours of review.

The HBC International Awards Foundation offers its heartfelt thanks to KBextruders for its valued contribution to the international innovation community.

Official website:

LinkedIn:

