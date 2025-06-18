Majeda Eissa Al Hammadi Of The Economic Markets Activation Program (ADDED) Wins Prestigious HBC Business Partnerships Award At The HBC International Awards In London

London, UK - Ms. Majeda Eissa Al Hammadi of the Economic Markets Activation Program (ADDED) has achieved remarkable success by receiving a prestigious award at the HBC 2025 AI & Innovation Convention & International Awards Ceremony, hosted at the renowned Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce (RSA) in London, a historic institution dedicated to social progress and innovation since 1754.

This year's convention and awards ceremony marked a milestone with the global launch of the Intelligent Sustainable Excellence (ISE) Model, alongside the recognition of 63 winners across 30 categories - selected from 4,172 applications and more than 5,500 assessment hours. The awards celebrated exceptional achievements in AI integration, sustainability, and innovation across global sectors.

Award Highlight for Majeda Eissa Al Hammadi:

1. HBC Business Partnerships Award

Recipient: Majeda Eissa Al Hammadi

Level: Diamond Winner

Achievement: Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development has transformed economic collaboration through innovative platforms, global standards, and data-driven decision-making. With over 60 strategic partners, initiatives like the Abu Dhabi Business Center, and forward-looking programs such as the 'Future Entrepreneurs License', the Department has redefined stakeholder engagement and economic development.

This accolade reinforces Ms. Majeda Eissa Al Hammadi's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and public value creation, positioning it as a global benchmark for smart, forward-thinking governance on the international stage.

Majeda Eissa Al Hammadi's outstanding achievement at the HBC International Awards not only highlights its pioneering spirit but also underscores its vital role in advancing economic collaboration, partnerships, and entrepreneurial development - contributions deeply appreciated by the HBC International Awards Foundation.