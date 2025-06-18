London, UK - The Vice Rectorate for Asset Management and Investment has achieved remarkable success by receiving two prestigious awards at the HBC 2025 AI & Innovation Convention & International Awards Ceremony, hosted at the renowned Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures, and Commerce (RSA) in London, a historic institution dedicated to social progress and innovation since 1754.

This year's convention and awards ceremony marked a milestone with the global launch of the Intelligent Sustainable Excellence (ISE) Model, alongside the recognition of 63 winners across 30 categories - selected from 4,172 applications and more than 5,500 assessment hours. The awards celebrated exceptional achievements in AI integration, sustainability, and innovation across global sectors.

Award Highlights for The Vice Rectorate for Asset Management and Investment:

1. HBC Women Leader Award

Recipient: Dr. Mashael AlMutairi

Level: Gold Winner

Achievement: Transformed Princess Nourah University's consulting arm into a powerhouse of innovation, strategy, and women's leadership - achieving record growth and national impact.

2. HBC Organizational Award

Recipient: Vice Rectorate for Asset Management and Investment

Level: Gold Winner

Achievement: With 130% revenue growth, ISO-certified quality systems, and over 76 impactful national projects, the Vice Rectorate stands as a model of innovation, efficiency, and strategic leadership.

These accolades reinforce the Vice Rectorate for Asset Management and Investment's dedication to innovation, sustainability, and public value creation, positioning it as a national benchmark for forward-thinking academic leadership and consulting excellence.

The Vice Rectorate's outstanding achievements at the HBC International Awards not only highlight its pioneering spirit but also underscore its vital role in advancing women's leadership, national development, and strategic growth - contributions deeply appreciated by the HBC International Awards Foundation.

