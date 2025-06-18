Gastroparesis Pipeline Appears Robust With 8+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Gastroparesis Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Gastroparesis pipeline landscape. It covers the Gastroparesis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Gastroparesis pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

Stay ahead with the latest insights! Download DelveInsight's comprehensive Gastroparesis Pipeline Report to explore emerging therapies, key players, and future treatment landscapes @ Gastroparesis Pipeline Outlook Report

Key Takeaways from the Gastroparesis Pipeline Report



In June 2025, CinDome Pharma Inc. announced a clinical trial is to evaluate if the study drug CIN-102 (deudomperidone) can help reduce the symptoms associated with diabetic gastroparesis in adult patients.

DelveInsight's Gastroparesis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 8+ active players working to develop 10+ pipeline therapies for Gastroparesis treatment.

The leading Gastroparesis Companies such as Neurogastrx Inc., Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, CinDome Pharma Inc., Entero Therapeutics Inc., RaQualia Pharma and others. Promising Gastroparesis Pipeline Therapies such as Tradipitant, PCS12852, Naronapride, CNSA-001, Velusetrag, Camicinal, VLY-686 (Tradipitant), GM-611 and others.

Discover how the Gastroparesis Treatment paradigm is evolving. Access DelveInsight's in-depth Gastroparesis Pipeline Analysis for a closer look at promising breakthroughs @ Gastroparesis Clinical Trials and Studies

Gastroparesis Emerging Drugs Profile

NG101: Neurogastrx, Inc.

NG101 is an oral, small molecule peripherally acting dopamine D2 receptor antagonist. D2 receptor antagonists are an established class of therapeutics with demonstrated efficacy in relieving gastroparesis symptoms; however, their use has been limited because they are associated with an increased risk of serious CNS and cardiac side effects. NG101 is a proprietary mesylate salt form of metopimazine, a D2 receptor antagonist that has not been associated with an increased risk of serious CNS or cardiac side effects. Metopimazine has been approved and prescribed in France for over 40 years for the symptomatic treatment of nausea and vomiting and has been shown to be safe and generally well-tolerated for those indications. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Gastroparesis.

CIN-102: CinDome Pharma, Inc.

CIN-102 (Deudomperidone) is a novel formulation of a well-known dopamine D2/D3 antagonist. Deudomperidone was designed to improve safety while maintaining the efficacy of domperidone, which has both prokinetic and antiemetic effects with no anticholinergic activity. Deudomperidone is a new chemical entity based upon deuteration and novel formulation of domperidone, a frequently prescribed first-line therapy for nausea, vomiting and gastroparesis outside of the US In part due to safety concerns around QT prolongation, domperidone is not approved in the US. Deudomperidone has been engineered to alter the PK profile for sustained efficacy while significantly reducing cardiac liability. Multiple clinical trials of deudomperidone demonstrated it was well tolerated, including no sponsor-assessed drug related adverse events (AEs) or clinically meaningful laboratory abnormalities. Deudomperidone was deemed to have no meaningful impact on QT at exposures well above a therapeutic dose in a thorough QT study and demonstrated target engagement and improvement in gastric emptying time in a previous clinical trial. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Gastroparesis.

Capeserod: Entero Therapeutics, Inc.

Capeserod is a selective 5-HT4 receptor partial agonist, which is being repurposed and developed for multiple GI conditions. Based on the biological evidence of expression of 5-HT4b receptor subtype in human GI tract, capeserod may directly or indirectly initiate the peristaltic or secretory reflex by releasing neurotransmitters that can decrease colonic transit time and improve bowel movement. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Gastroparesis.

The Gastroparesis Pipeline Report Provides Insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Gastroparesis with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Gastroparesis Treatment.

Gastroparesis Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Gastroparesis Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Gastroparesis market

Explore groundbreaking therapies and clinical trials in the Gastroparesis Pipeline. Access DelveInsight's detailed report now! @ New Gastroparesis Drugs

Gastroparesis Companies

Neurogastrx Inc., Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, CinDome Pharma Inc., Entero Therapeutics Inc., RaQualia Pharma and others.

Gastroparesis pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Gastroparesis Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Download DelveInsight's latest report to gain strategic insights into upcoming therapies and key developments @ Gastroparesis Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Gastroparesis Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Gastroparesis Companies- Neurogastrx Inc., Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH, CinDome Pharma Inc., Entero Therapeutics Inc., RaQualia Pharma and others.

Gastroparesis Pipeline Therapies- Tradipitant, PCS12852, Naronapride, CNSA-001, Velusetrag, Camicinal, VLY-686 (Tradipitant), GM-611 and others.

Gastroparesis Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Gastroparesis Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Which companies are leading the race in Gastroparesis drug development? Find out in DelveInsight's exclusive Gastroparesis Pipeline Report-access it now! @ Gastroparesis Emerging Drugs and Major Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryGastroparesis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentGastroparesis– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)NG101: Neurogastrx, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)Capeserod: Entero Therapeutics, Inc.Drug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug Name: Company NameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsGastroparesis Key CompaniesGastroparesis Key ProductsGastroparesis- Unmet NeedsGastroparesis- Market Drivers and BarriersGastroparesis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionGastroparesis Analyst ViewsGastroparesis Key CompaniesAppendix

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.