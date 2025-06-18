Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Lifetime Crystals Launches The Retro Revival Collection


2025-06-18 03:09:51
(MENAFN- GetNews) In a world where memories are fleeting and digital photos vanish into the cloud, Lifetime Crystals is bringing them back to earth-literally. The custom gift shop today announced the launch of its Retro Revival Collection, a nostalgic nod to the past with a futuristic twist: laser-etched 3D photo crystals that transform cherished moments into timeless, tactile art.

Crafted from optically clear crystal and etched with precision lasers, each piece captures a personal photo in stunning three-dimensional detail. Whether it's a sepia-toned wedding portrait, a Polaroid-style pet snapshot, or a groovy family vacation pic, the Retro Revival Collection turns vintage vibes into modern heirlooms.

“People are craving authenticity and emotional connection,” said a spokesperson for Lifetime Crystals.“This collection is about honoring the past while celebrating the present-with a gift that literally shines.”

The collection features a variety of shapes and sizes, including heart, tower, and diamond designs, all customizable with text and available with LED light bases for a radiant display. Each crystal is made in the USA and ships in 1–2 days, making it a perfect last-minute gift that doesn't feel last-minute.

From anniversaries to graduations, memorials to just-because moments, Lifetime Crystals' Retro Revival Collection is the ultimate way to say,“Remember this?”

Availability: The Retro Revival Collection is available now at LifetimeCrystals .

About Lifetime Crystals:

Lifetime Crystals specializes in personalized 3D laser-etched photo gifts that preserve life's most meaningful moments. With a commitment to craftsmanship, clarity, and customer care, the company has become a go-to destination for unforgettable keepsakes.

MENAFN18062025003238003268ID1109692506

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search