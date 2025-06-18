Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers Launches Dedicated Truck Accident Division And New Bilingual Campaign In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers, a premier personal injury firm based in Las Vegas, has launched a new Dedicated Truck Accident Division aimed at providing specialized legal support to victims of commercial vehicle collisions. The initiative is part of a broader campaign to expand access to justice for injured drivers, families of victims, and commercial truck operators throughout Southern Nevada.

The firm's new division is staffed with experienced attorneys focused solely on complex truck accident cases involving catastrophic injuries. With services including 24/7 case response and bilingual legal assistance, Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers is reinforcing its commitment to delivering responsive, results-driven representation to the communities it serves.

“Truck accidents are among the most devastating incidents we handle, and they require focused legal strategy and immediate intervention,” said Nicholas Wooldridge, founder and managing attorney.“By establishing this dedicated division and launching a bilingual outreach effort, we're ensuring our clients get the attention, access, and aggressive advocacy they deserve - day or night.”

The campaign includes Spanish-language services, community outreach, and targeted messaging to raise awareness about legal rights and resources following a truck accident. Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers has long advocated for accessibility in legal services, and the expansion ensures that both English and Spanish-speaking residents receive comprehensive representation.

Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers' new division is equipped to handle a wide range of truck accident cases, including those involving severe injuries, wrongful death, and complex liability issues. The firm's attorneys bring deep knowledge of federal and state trucking regulations and leverage this expertise to secure maximum compensation for clients.

“Our mission has always been to serve the injured with integrity, urgency, and excellence,” Wooldridge added.“This expansion reflects our ongoing promise to overdeliver in every case and fight for justice at every turn.”

Those injured in a truck accident are encouraged to contact Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers for a free consultation. The firm offers immediate legal assistance 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

About Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers

Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers is a Las Vegas-based firm focused exclusively on personal injury law. Known for its trial experience, aggressive representation, and client-first approach, the firm has helped thousands of Nevadans secure justice and compensation. With bilingual support and 24/7 availability, Wooldridge Law Injury Lawyers is committed to fighting for the rights of accident victims statewide.