QNET India Celebrates International Yoga Day With Curated Wellness Essentials
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, June 18, 2025 : International Yoga Day is more than a celebration of asanas, it's a reminder to embrace mindful living, holistic nutrition, and inner balance. As yoga continues to gain global recognition for its power to heal and harmonise the body and mind, QNET India presents a thoughtfully curated range of wellness products designed to complement every yogic journey.
From ancient superfoods to modern supplements, these selections are ideal for individuals across all age groups who seek strength, flexibility, and vitality, both on and off the mat.
Here's a thoughtfully curated line-up of QNET's wellness essentials that align perfectly with a yoga-centric lifestyle:
Nutriplus Virgin Coconut Oil
This cold-pressed oil is rich in Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs), a rare compound also found in mother's milk, making it one of the healthiest cooking oils available. It naturally boosts metabolism and provides sustained energy, making it a great pre-yoga supplement. Its clean, pure composition also supports gut health and cognitive clarity, important for staying focused and active through every yoga session.
Nutriplus Monofloral Honey
100% raw and unprocessed, this natural superfood serves as a gentle digestive aid, immunity booster, and instant source of energy. Ideal before or after yoga, it helps replenish the body and support overall vitality. Its antioxidant-rich composition also makes it a daily wellness staple, especially for those seeking balance through natural nutrition.
Nutriplus Celesteal Herbal Infusions
Blends like Slimming, Sleepy Time, and Skin Glow are tailored for various needs, whether it's aiding detox, promoting restful sleep, or enhancing skin health. These caffeine-free herbal teas are perfect for winding down after a session, staying hydrated, and complementing your mindful lifestyle with soothing botanicals.
Nutriplus BoneHealth
Formulated to support bone density, strength, and flexibility, BoneHealth is a must-have for those engaging in sustained yoga practice. It helps protect joints, prevent fatigue, and maintain mobility, especially important for practitioners of asanas that challenge posture and stability.
Nutriplus ImmunHealth
Over prolonged consumption, this supplement enhances the body's natural defense mechanisms and helps manage seasonal shifts, travel fatigue, or exposure in group classes or retreats. It offers plant-based immune support that complements a yoga lifestyle rooted in inner strength and balance.
About QNET:
QNET is one of Asia's leading e-commerce-enabled direct selling companies offering a wide range of health, wellness, and lifestyle products. Its tech-powered business model has empowered millions of entrepreneurs in over 100 countries.
Headquartered in Hong Kong, QNET has a presence in more than 25 countries through subsidiaries, agency partnerships, and franchisees. Globally recognised for its sports sponsorships, QNET is the Direct Selling Partner of Manchester City Football Club and supports CAF's African Club League Championships.
QNET is a member of multiple industry associations, including the Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association (HADSA) and FICCI in India, operating locally through its sub-franchisee Vihaan Direct Selling (India) Pvt Ltd.
