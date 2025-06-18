Merck Foundation's 7Th Edition Of First Ladies Initiative Summit Brings Together 14 African And Asian First Ladies To Discuss The Impact Of Their Programs

Link to Live Stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative – MFFLI Summit 2025:

Merck Foundation ( ), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, conducted the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative - MFFLI Summit 2025 on 19th and 20th June in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. It was inaugurated by Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees , and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative along with The First Ladies of 14 African and Asian countries , who joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of“Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative” emphasized,“It is my great honor to welcome our esteemed Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers, The First Ladies of Africa and Asia, and Ambassadors of our 'More Than a Mother' campaign to the 7th Edition of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative – MFFLI Summit.

Through this important platform, we have collectively exchanged valuable experiences and engaged in meaningful discussions on the impact of our programs, which are aimed at transforming patient care and raising awareness of a wide range of critical social and health issues.”

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees added,“At Merck Foundation, our goal is improving overall health and well-being by building healthcare capacity and by providing access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in the Africa, Asia and beyond. I would like to sincerely thank our Ambassadors and partners. Together, with your unwavering support and collaboration, we will continue to work towards our vision of a world where everyone can lead a healthy and happy life.”

The First Ladies of 14 countries, who are also the Ambassadors of“Merck Foundation More Than a Mother”, joined as Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers. They are:



H.E. Dr. ANA DIAS LOURENÇO, The First Lady of the Republic of Angola

H.E. Dr. DÉBORA KATISA CARVALHO, The First Lady of the Republic of Cabo Verde

H.E. Madam BRIGITTE TOUADERA, The First Lady of the Central African Republic

H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of the Gabonese Republic

H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of the Republic of The Gambia

H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana

H.E. Mrs. RACHEL RUTO E.G.H., The First Lady of the Republic of Kenya

H.E. Mrs. KARTUMU YARTA BOAKAI, The First Lady of the Republic of Liberia

H.E. Mrs. SAJIDHA MOHAMED, The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives

H.E. Dr. GUETA SELEMANE CHAPO, The First Lady of the Republic of Mozambique

H.E. Senator OLUREMI TINUBU, CON, The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, The First Lady of the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe

H.E. Madam MARIE KHONE FAYE, The First Lady of the Republic of Senegal H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, The First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej stated, “I am proud to share that Merck Foundation has provided more than 2280 scholarships for young doctors from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved specialties . Many of our Merck Foundation Alumni are becoming the first specialists in their countries. Together with our Ambassadors and Partners, we are making history and transforming the patient care landscape across Africa and beyond. Many of them are becoming the first specialists in their countries.”

“During our Conference, we also marked together the World Infertility Awareness Month , observed in June, through our signature campaign “Merck Foundation More Than a Mother” , which aims to empower infertile and childless women by providing access to information, education, and change of mindset. I am happy to share that out of the total 2280 scholarships, more than 700 scholarships have been provided for training in Fertility, Embryology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Clinical Psychiatry, Women's Health, Urology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, and Family Medicine, to improve access to fertility care and women's health”, she further added.

During the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit, two important occasions were marked; the 8th Anniversary of Merck Foundation and 13 years of Merck Foundation's development programs that started in 2012.

On the first day, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative -MFFLI Summit took place, featuring a high-level panel discussion with the participating First Ladies of Africa and Asia. Moreover, a high-level ministerial panel discussion was held with African Ministers and top healthcare experts from across the globe.

The Day 2 of the conference will have three key parallel session will be held- Two medical and scientific sessions covering Oncology and Fertility Topics, and a community awareness session, Merck Foundation Health Media Training. This session will emphasize the critical role of the media in influencing communities and driving cultural change, with regards to a wide range of social and health issues like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girls' Education, Stopping GBV, Ending Child Marriage & FGM, Empowering Women, Diabetes and Hypertension Awareness.

The conference is being conducted in a hybrid format, enabling over 6,000 audiences from more than 70 countries to benefit, meet and discuss strategies and solutions for the health and social challenges in their countries safely and effectively.

Countries participating in the 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative:

Angola, Bangladesh, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Canada, Central Africa Republic, Cambodia, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Gabon, Germany, Ghana, Guinea – Bissau, Guinea – Conakry, India, Indonesia, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Peru, Philippines, Russia, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Gambia, Togo, Tunisia, U.A.E, UK, Uganda, US, Vietnam, Zambia, Zimbabwe and more.

The 7th Edition of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative is streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation:

@ Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), and YouTube ( ).

@ Rasha Kelej: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), and YouTube ( ).

Link to the Facebook live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

. 2280+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for doctors from 52 Countries in more than 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

. 3700+ Media Persons from more than 35 countries trained to better raise awareness about different social and health issues

. 8 Different Awards launched annually for best media coverage, fashion designers, films, and songs

. Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa

. 8 Children's Storybooks in three languages - English, French, and Portuguese

. 7 Awareness Animation films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes & Hypertension and supporting girl education.

. Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation” addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through“Fashion and ART with Purpose” Community

. 950+ Scholarships provided to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls to empower them to complete their studies

. 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8 Million Followers.

About Merck Foundation:

The Merck Foundation, established in 2017, is the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of people and advance their lives through science and technology. Our efforts are primarily focused on improving access to quality & equitable healthcare solutions in underserved communities, building healthcare & scientific research capacity, empowering girls in education and empowering people in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) with a special focus on women and youth. All Merck Foundation press releases are distributed by e-mail at the same time they become available on the Merck Foundation Website. Please visit to read more. Follow the social media of Merck Foundation: Facebook ( ), X ( ), Instagram ( ), YouTube ( ), Threads ( ) and Flickr ( ).

The Merck Foundation is dedicated to improving social and health outcomes for communities in need. While it collaborates with various partners, including governments to achieve its humanitarian goals, the foundation remains strictly neutral in political matters. It does not engage in or support any political activities, elections, or regimes, focusing solely on its mission to elevate humanity and enhance well-being while maintaining a strict non-political stance in all of its endeavors.

