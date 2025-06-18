403
Egypt: Gradual Return Of Mega Container Ships To Suez Canal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 18 (KUNA) -- Egypt announced Wednesday the gradual return of mega container ships to Suez Canal after a one-year halt prompted by regional tensions.
Chairman of Canal Authority, Admiral Osama Rabie, revealed in a press release the start of a new phase in the return of mega container ships as the CMA CGM OSIRIS passed through the waterway carrying 154,000 tons coming from Singapore and heading to Alexandria.
The French-flagged vessel is considered the first mega container ship to come from Bab Al-Mandab strait from March 2024.
This comes as part of promotional efforts including a 15 percent discount given to vessels carrying more than 130,000 tons for a period of three months, stated Rabie.
The Canal will continue its efforts in achieving effective communication with customers, encouraging the restoration of mega navigation lines.
The recent talks with the French navigation lines authority resulted in the return of the group's mega vessels, mentioned Rabie expressing hope for similar measures from other groups. (end)
