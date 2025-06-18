Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CNB Community Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.31 Per Share


2025-06-18 03:01:07
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) About CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.
CNB Community Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX:CNBB ) is a one-bank holding company. Its subsidiary bank, County National Bank ("CNB"), is a nationally chartered full-service community bank that also offers investment management and trust services, which has been serving Southern Michigan since 1934. The corporate headquarters are in Hillsdale, Michigan. CNB provides a wide array of financial products and services through its 13 full-service offices and 19 ATMs.

Payable July 11th 2025 for shareholders.

SOURCE CNB Community Bancorp, Inc.

