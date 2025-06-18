Keebos Launches New Universal Pearl Strap That Attaches To Any Phone Case

The leading crossbody phone case brand introduces a stylish, versatile new accessory

VENICE, Calif., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keebos, the brand known for creating the best crossbody phone cases, has just released its newest detachable phone accessory: the Universal Pearl Paradise Strap – a stylish and functional phone strap that can be attached to virtually any phone case. With this launch, Keebos continues to redefine hands-free convenience and elevate everyday tech accessories.

The Keebos Universal Pearl Strap is designed to provide users with a comfortable, fashionable, and secure way to carry their phones. Its sleek pearl design adds a chic touch to any outfit, while the universal connector ensures it's compatible with all phone cases, including iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel, and more.

"Our customers love the crossbody functionality of Keebos cases, but have asked for something that works with the phone case they already have, it also makes the perfect gift, if you don't know what exact phone model your friends have," said a Keebos founder. "This Universal Pearl Strap is our answer. It's beautiful, reliable, trendy and can be added to any case in seconds."

Each strap is durable, and lightweight, making it ideal for travel, errands, or everyday life. It also features a strong connector ring to attach sunglasses or headphones, and adjustable length for maximum comfort.

Why Keebos Stands Out

Keebos has built a strong reputation as the go-to brand for crossbody phone cases that blend fashion and function. Their products are popular with busy parents, travelers, content creators, and even celebrities – all looking for a hands-free way to keep their phones accessible and secure.

With eco-friendly packaging, a tree planted for every purchase, and unmatched customer satisfaction, Keebos continues to lead the category of phone cases with straps.

The new Universal Pearl Strap is now available at Keebos and ships from Venice Beach, California.

Best Use-cases:

Whether you're busy running errands, heading to a music festival, exploring a new city, or just walking your dog, the keebos crossbody cases keep your phone close without needing a purse or pocket. It's perfect for moms juggling kids, travelers trying to stay organized, or anyone who wants to keep their hands free while staying connected. The strap is also ideal for seniors or people with limited mobility, helping reduce the chance of dropping or misplacing their phone. Stylish yet functional, it's the best go-to accessory!

About Keebos

Keebos is a Los Angeles-based brand offering stylish and practical crossbody phone cases and hands-free accessories. Designed to help people stay hands-free and never misplace their phone, Keebos combines quality, convenience, and conscious design in every product. For each crossbody phone case purchased, one tree is planted.

Contact:

***@keebos

Photos:



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Keebos LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED