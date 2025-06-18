Qatar Chamber Discusses Enhancing Commercial Relations With India

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber discussed with an Indian business delegation trade and economic cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them, particularly in the agriculture and food sectors.

The meeting also discussed ways to support cooperation between the Qatar Chamber and the Indian EXIM IGTD Chamber, which will contribute to strengthening ties between the business communities in both countries and activating the role of the Qatari and Indian private sectors in promoting trade exchange between the two countries and stimulating investments.

In the presence of Chairman of the Indian IGTD EXIM Chamber of Commerce Sushma Kolwankar, Qatar Chamber board member Dr. Mohamed Jawhar Al Mohamed, Commercial Attache at the Indian Embassy in Qatar Deepak Pundir, and a number of Qatari businessmen, Qatar Chamber board member Abdulrahman bin Abduljalil Al Abdulghani praised the close relations between the two countries, especially in the commercial and economic fields. He pointed out that the volume of trade exchange between the two friendly countries reached around QR 43.3 billion in 2024, making India one of the most important trading partners of the State of Qatar.

He highlighted the presence of 130 companies in Qatar with 100 percent Indian capital, alongside a multitude of Indian firms operating in partnership with Qatari companies across various economic sectors. He indicated that the distinguished relations between the two countries provide significant opportunities for cooperation, partnerships, and the launching of trade and investment alliances between business sectors on both sides.

He invited Indian companies to explore the wide range of opportunities available in the Qatari market and to enhance partnerships with Qatari counterparts. Qatar, he noted, offers world-class infrastructure, advanced economic legislation, and a business-friendly environment supported by attractive investment incentives and facilities. He further reaffirmed the Qatar Chamber's commitment to encouraging cooperation between Qatari and Indian business owners and investors. He also urged Qatari investors to explore India's thriving investment landscape, describing India as an ideal investment destination.

For his part, Dr Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed welcomed the Indian delegation, affirming that the Qatar Chamber encourages cooperation between Qatari and Indian companies across all sectors, particularly in the fields of food security and agriculture. He noted that the strong and longstanding relations between the two countries pave the way for greater collaboration at the business level, highlighting the numerous opportunities for partnership and investment between Qatari investors and their Indian counterparts.

In turn, Chairman of the Indian IGTD EXIM Chamber of Commerce Sushma Kolwankar affirmed the strong relations between the two countries, noting that this was the delegation's second visit to Qatar, which reflects its keenness to strengthen cooperation with Qatari companies across various sectors, including food security. She also expressed her hope for the Qatar Chamber's support of Indian companies seeking to establish partnerships and joint ventures with their Qatari counterparts.

For his part, Commercial Attache at the Indian Embassy in Qatar Deepak Pundir highlighted the strong economic ties between the two countries and emphasized their substantial volume of bilateral trade. He also emphasized the delegation's eagerness to take advantage of the incentives and opportunities available in Qatar and to establish partnerships with Qatari business owners.

The meeting featured a presentation on investment opportunities in Qatar by Senior Executive Investor Relations at Invest Qatar Maryam Al Malki and included bilateral meetings between Qatari and Indian businessmen.