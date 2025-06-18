India To Host Inaugural World Technology Summit In 2025

(BUSINESS WIRE )--World Technology , the leading platform celebrating human ingenuity across science, technology, and innovation, announces the inaugural World Technology Summit (WT Summit), set for November 5-7, 2025 in Pune and Mumbai, India.

“India offers the energy, scale, and ingenuity that the future demands,” said Paul J. Foster, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of World Technology .“The WT Summit is a platform for bold ideas, leading voices and new alliances - and we are proud to be together at MIT World Peace University, Pune.”

Developed in collaboration with MIT World Peace University, one of India's leading universities, the WT Summit will convene global experts in science, technology, and public leadership to explore innovation across Data and Life Sciences. Programming will highlight frontier advances in AI, biotechnology, education, and digital infrastructure.

“At MIT-WPU, we believe that technology must serve humanity not just through invention but through intention. Hosting the World Technology Summit in Bharat is a clarion call to the world, that the future of global innovation must be inclusive, ethical and anchored in peace for societal transformation,” remarked Dr. Rahul V. Karad, Executive President, MIT World Peace University, Pune, Bharat.

“We are proud to host the inaugural World Technology Summit,” said Dr. Prasad D. Khandekar, Chief Academic Officer at MIT-WPU .“This moment reflects both Bharat's ambition and our institution's commitment to advancing technology with purpose.”

Professor Ganesh Kakandikar, Associate Dean of External Relations, will coordinate between both teams to ensure a successful summit. The summit in India will be a momentous occasion reflecting harmony between the global north and global south at the crossroads of technology.

“This summit puts ingenuity on center stage,” said Deborah Pandit-Sawaf, Chair of the WT Summit 2025 India Coordination Commission .“We're convening the people and platforms shaping the future - and India is where it starts.”

The WT Summit will feature high-level keynotes, immersive demonstrations, and youth-led programming designed to inspire collaboration and tangible progress.

About World Technology

World Technology (WT) is a global organization that convenes the worlds of technology, science and innovation. The World Technology Games is the annual flagship competition celebrating human ingenuity across Life, Earth, Data and Industrial sciences. Set to debut in 2026, the annual five-day event will convene scientists, engineers, technologists and innovators from around the world. The World Technology Summit is staged in key world cities and focuses on humanity's greatest challenges. WT is helmed by an accomplished Leadership team and a Global Advisory Group of leading experts with a mission to elevate great human ingenuity behind the world's greatest advancements of today and tomorrow. Learn more at .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink