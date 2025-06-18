403
EUR/USD Analysis Today 18/06: FOMC Anticipation (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) EUR/USD Analysis Summary Today
- Overall Trend: Bullish. Today's EUR/USD Support Levels: 1.1470 – 1.1400 – 1.1320. Today's EUR/USD Resistance Levels: 1.1580 – 1.1660 – 1.1730.
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1385 with a target of 1.1560 and a stop-loss at 1.1290. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1640 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop-loss at 1.1710.
Therefore, this development would pose significant downside risks to the Euro.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewToday's EUR/USD Technical Levels:Based on the daily chart performance, the overall outlook for the EUR/USD pair remains bullish so far. The trend will not be broken without the bears successfully pushing the currency pair to the vicinity of the 1.1370 and 1.1250 support levels, respectively. Currently, the 14-day RSI (Relative Strength Index) is in neutral territory and awaits further momentum for confirmation of an upward move. Conversely, the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator is strongly trending upward. On the upside, a break of the 1.1630 resistance is important for further strengthening of bullish control over the EUR/USD trend Markets Await Federal Reserve Announcement:The US Federal Reserve will announce its latest interest rate decision today, Wednesday, at 9:00 PM Egypt time, with strong expectations of keeping rates at 4.50%. Before that, at 12:00 PM Egypt time, Eurozone inflation figures will be announced, which in turn will influence future expectations for European Central Bank policies. Overall, the Federal Reserve's guidance and updated economic projections, including interest rate forecasts, will also be important for US Dollar sentiment. The updated projections from the Federal Reserve will inevitably be a key factor. In the previous update in March, the median forecast was for two rate cuts in 2025, with two more in 2026. According to experts, if the Federal Reserve keeps the US interest rate accommodative as expected, the US Dollar is likely to resume its decline due to deteriorating underlying conditions in the United States.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best forex broker list for you to check out.
