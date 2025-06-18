EY Survey: Switzerland Ranked Sixth For R&D Expenditure

Deutsch de Schweizer Firmen bei Forschung weltweit auf Platz 6 Original Read more: Schweizer Firmen bei Forschung weltweit auf Platz

In the ranking of the world's top 500 companies by the consulting firm EY, Switzerland came sixth in terms of total research expenditure in 2024. It featured 14 Swiss companies, such as Roche and Novartis.

The Swiss companies analysed spent a total of €34 billion (CHF32 billion) on R&D. Roche alone is responsible for half of this (€16.1 billion)..

