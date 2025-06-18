Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EY Survey: Switzerland Ranked Sixth For R&D Expenditure

2025-06-18 02:19:23
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland is one of the world's leading countries for expenditure on research and development (R&D), a survey shows. This content was published on June 18, 2025 - 11:48 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
In the ranking of the world's top 500 companies by the consulting firm EY, Switzerland came sixth in terms of total research expenditure in 2024. It featured 14 Swiss companies, such as Roche and Novartis.

The Swiss companies analysed spent a total of €34 billion (CHF32 billion) on R&D. Roche alone is responsible for half of this (€16.1 billion)..

