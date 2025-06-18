Oman Invests In Nature Reserves For Ecotourism

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Oman is working to achieve integrated environmental, economic, and tourism goals by investing in its 30 natural reserves, which span approximately 15,000 square kilometers, state news agency ONA reported on Tuesday (17). These reserves cover 17% of the country's terrestrial area and 10% of its marine territory.

Among the measures to support the reserves is encouraging researchers and students to study these areas, raising awareness about biodiversity conservation. A comprehensive management plan has also been developed to ensure biodiversity protection and meet the reserves' needs through partnerships with relevant entities and civil society. Royal decrees have further prioritized the protection of endangered wildlife and plant species.

Oman's plan includes protection and awareness of biodiversity

The Environment Authority is implementing strict environmental regulations to prevent harm to biodiversity and natural resources. It also promotes tourism and economic activities that diversify income sources and support development programs for these protected areas.

The Authority has signed nine contracts for eco-investment projects across seven natural reserves, with a total value exceeding OMR 44 million (USD 144 million). These projects aim to enhance sustainable development, protect ecosystems, promote ecotourism and environmental education, increase revenue streams, and ensure the sustainability of natural resources.

The agreements cover the development, operation, and management of several reserves, including Ras Al Shajar, Turtle Reserve, Arabian Oryx Sanctuary, Wetlands Reserve, and Jabal Samhan's Lejashlyon site, among others. Projects also feature the establishment of an eco-resort and a star-gazing park in the Al Jabal Al Akhdar Starlight Reserve.

In partnership with the private sector, the Environment Authority has invested in nine ecotourism projects across Muscat, South A'Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, A'Dakhiliyah, and Dhofar governorates. These include eco-friendly lodging facilities built to advanced environmental standards, along with the comprehensive development and management of natural reserves.

Investment in ecotourism within Oman's natural reserves strengthens the national economy, bolsters local communities, and aligns with the strategic vision for a sustainable green economy, ONA says. Additionally, it generates employment opportunities in surrounding areas, thanks to the reserves' natural and geological attractions that draw visitors.

