KFT Marketplace Opens Doors In Chester New York, As Kung Fu Tea Introduces New Food Hall Concept

This unique collaboration is designed to offer customers an unparalleled dining experience, providing a vibrant hub where they can sip, slurp, and crunch their favorite cuisines, discover new flavors, and enjoy quality time with friends and family. The vision behind KFT Marketplace is to create a dynamic community space that goes beyond just a meal, offering a destination for culinary exploration and social connection.

"We are incredibly excited to open the doors of KFT Marketplace and introduce this groundbreaking concept to the Chester community," says Steve Luw, COO of Kung Fu Tea. "This food hall represents the evolution of the Kung Fu Tea brand, allowing us to offer a wider array of high-quality, authentic Asian flavors alongside our beloved bubble tea."

TKK, celebrated for its crispy, flavorful Taiwanese fried chicken, will bring a taste of Taipei to Chester, offering a diverse menu of chicken combos and delicious sides. Yasubee, known for its rich and savory Japanese ramen and unique tsukemen (dipping ramen), will provide an authentic taste of Tokyo, crafted with traditional recipes and fresh ingredients. These culinary partners were carefully selected to complement Kung Fu Tea's extensive menu of handcrafted boba, creating a harmonious blend of sweet and savory options.

To celebrate its Grand Opening and welcome the Chester community, KFT Marketplace is launching three weeks of exclusive promotions:



June 18th - June 24th: Enjoy 2 for $8 on All Kung Fu Tea Medium Drinks.

June 25th - July 1st: Get Buy One Get One 50% off on all TKK combos. July 2nd - July 8th: Buy One Yasubee Entrée Get a Free Steamed Gyoza.

KFT Marketplace invites everyone to join in the Grand Opening festivities and embark on a culinary journey.

SOURCE Kung Fu Tea