The Charming Taste Of Europe Presents A Multi-City Event Series Highlighting Abruzzo's Terroir And Wines

A New Series of Educational and Trade-Focused Events Showcases the Wines of Abruzzo in Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York City

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful spring tour, The Charming Taste of Europe continues its 2025 campaign in the U.S. market with a new series of events designed to promote high-quality European wines and agricultural products to American trade, media, and consumers. The next round of initiatives brings the campaign to Seattle, Los Angeles, and New York City , shining a spotlight on a curated selection of products from Italy, France, and Greece, and highlighting the unique winemaking heritage of the Abruzzo region through masterclasses, tastings, and B2B encounters.

The first stop was in Seattle , where on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 , the Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo hosted an exclusive event at La Spiga Osteria (1429 12th Ave). The program began at 11:00 AM with a Masterclass led by wine expert Tanya Morning Star , focusing on one of the region's most intriguing white wines: Pecorino d'Abruzzo DOC . Guests explored the unique profile and character of this increasingly celebrated variety. The tasting was followed by lunch, and from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM , a session of one-on-one meetings between producers and U.S. importers provided space for business dialogue and relationship-building.

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025 , the campaign moved to Los Angeles , where a similar program took place at Il Fornaio Beverly Hills (301 N. Beverly Dr) . The day began with a Masterclass from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM , highlighting the structure and elegance of Montepulciano d'Abruzzo . Following the tasting, a series of one-on-one meetings between producers and U.S. trade professionals took place, along with a seated lunch to continue discussions in an informal setting.

To conclude this first leg of the U.S. tour, on Monday, June 23, 2025 , the Consorzio will host a final event in New York City , held at Il Gattopardo . The day will begin from 11:00 AM to 12:45 PM with a Masterclass led by Alison Napjus , Senior Editor and Tasting Director at Wine Spectator , who will guide attendees through a tasting of the most iconic wines from Abruzzo, showcasing the region's exceptional diversity. The Masterclass will be followed by lunch , and from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM , a Walk-Around Tasting will welcome members of the trade and media to explore additional labels and connect directly with producers.

These events represent a valuable opportunity to spotlight the rich agricultural heritage of Europe and to deepen appreciation for the unique wines and traditions of the Abruzzo region. Through immersive experiences that combine education, tasting, and direct dialogue with producers, "The Charming Taste of Europe" fosters meaningful connections between European excellence and the U.S. market, while celebrating the authenticity, diversity, and cultural significance of its featured products.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_usa

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags : #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact:

Bianca Panichi

[email protected]

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED