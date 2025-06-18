Education Has Been The Focus Of Our Government: Meghalaya CM

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, June 18 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday asserted that uplifting the education sector in the state has been a top priority of his government, and the administration has invested close to Rs 3,000 crore in the last few years for the betterment of education, sports and entrepreneurship.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government's commitment to the overall growth of the youth, emphasising the importance of education, sports, music, and entrepreneurship.

“Our focus has been on holistic education, and in the last few years, we have ensured renovation, revamp and new building constructions for all government LP Schools, Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools,” he said.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has remained committed to ensuring an overall upgrade in infrastructure for educational institutes and new college infrastructure, including the opening of new colleges were initiated by the government.

“Captain Williamson Sangma State University, the first state university, is testimony of our government's commitment to accord priority in the education sector,” he added.

Informing that close to 3,000 crore has been invested in education, sports and entrepreneurship through different programmes, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of channelising the positive energy of the youth.

“We are building robust sports infrastructures across the state. In the run-up to the National Games to be held in our state, we are preparing a plan to promote our sportspersons. Next week, we are calling all sports associations to discuss interventions to support and finance our sportspersons preparing for national games,” he said.

Sangma asserted that Meghalaya was awarded to host the National Games because the IOA is aware of our state's preparedness and capacity.

“Our youth are our asset and we are doing our best to showcase, groom our talents, be it music or sports,” he added.

The Chief Minister also outlined the government's initiatives, including implementing smart classrooms and technology-enabled learning across schools in the state.

He further highlighted initiatives such as MGMP, CM Elevate, and PRIME, which provide opportunities for artists and entrepreneurs, emphasising that the government's policies are designed to strategically work towards the growth of the youth.

Sangma also inaugurated the newly constructed school building of Dalu Govt HS School in West Garo Hills. The event was attended by Ministers A.T. Mondal and Marcuise Marak, and MLAs Sanjay Sangma, Brening A Sangma and Sengchim Sangma.

The two-storey school building was constructed under Mission Education Phase I, a state scheme launched in 2021.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Dalu Immigration Check Post and the newly constructed bridge at Dalu over the river Bakla, which was damaged in the 2023 flood. The bridge has been constructed at a cost of 11 crore.